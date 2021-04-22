Preview: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

With each groups in search of to keep up their 100% begin to the marketing campaign, Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders face off on Saturday.

The groups at the moment paved the way after matchday one of many MLS season with the guests occupying prime spot, whereas the hosts are slightly below in second.

Match preview

Los Angeles FC kicked off their 2021 MLS marketing campaign with a 2-0 conquer Austin FC on the the Banc of California Stadium on April 17.

Corey Baird gave Bob Bradley‘s males the lead within the 61st minute, earlier than Jose Cifuentes placeholder picture got here off the bench to seal the deal in stoppage time.

It was a nicely deserved win for The Black and Gold albeit an anticipated one as they have been up in opposition to a facet who have been taking part in their first top-flight recreation ever.

A sterner take a look at now awaits as they put together to host the crew that knocked them out of final 12 months’s playoffs courtesy of a 3-1 win.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s hosts have a slight head-to-head benefit in latest conferences with 5 wins from the final 10 clashes, in comparison with the guests’ 4.

Seattle Sounders opened their season with a powerful 4-0 victory over Minnesota United on the CenturyLink Area final Saturday.

Raul Ruidiaz recovered from a first-half penalty miss to attain twice, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Joao Paulo in addition to Fredy Montero.

The Sounders have discovered away matches at Los Angeles FC to be fairly disagreeable as they’ve misplaced three of the final 4 video games by an combination rating 8-2.

Brian Schmetzer’s males will look to hold the momentum from final week as they search to show their fortunes round on this specific fixture.

Los Angeles FC Main League Soccer kind:

Seattle Sounders Main League Soccer kind:

Staff Information

Carlos candle hobbled off with a minor damage throughout the course of the final recreation, and it’s nonetheless unclear if he’ll function on this one.

Moreover that, the house crew have everybody match and able to go as they give the impression of being to make it six factors from six to start out the season.

Nicolas Lodeiro missed the guests’ emphatic victory final trip with a muscle damage which is predicted to maintain him out as soon as once more on Saturday.

He’s joined on the sidelines by Jimmy Medranda because the 27-year-old Colombian ahead continues to battle with an ankle drawback.

Los Angeles FC attainable beginning lineup:

Fink; Palacios, Segura, Murillo, Blackmon; Kaye, Atuesta, Blessing; Baird, Musovski, Opoku

Seattle Sounders attainable beginning lineup:

Frei; Smith, Tolo, Arreaga, O’Neill, Roldan; Roldan, Atencio, Paulo; Bruin, Ruidiaz

We are saying: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

The sport has all of the makings of a extremely entertaining affair as the edges battle it out for early supremacy. Whereas we anticipate targets at each ends, we’re backing the house crew to return out victorious in a slender style.