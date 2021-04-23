Preview: Lyon vs. Lille – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Lyon and Lille, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

A tantalizing showdown on the high of the Ligue 1 desk takes place on Sunday evening as leaders Little journey to fourth-placed Lyon within the remaining fixture of gameweek 34.

The hosts’ most up-to-date fixture noticed them undergo a 2-0 defeat within the Coupe de France quarter-finals to Monaco, whereas Lille left it late to rescue a degree towards Montpellier HSC.

Match preview

With any hopes of a triumphant run within the Coupe de France dashed by Monaco’s lethal duo Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland in midweek, Rudi Garcia‘s Lyon should shortly regain consistency in Ligue 1 if their 2020-21 marketing campaign is to finish with a long-awaited trophy within the cupboard.

Les Gones have hit a patchy spell of league type in current weeks, however they did at the very least handle to publish back-to-back wins towards Angers and Nantes with their newly-successful 4-2-3-1 setup – a system which Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta are thriving in at simply the correct second.

Nonetheless, with simply 4 wins from their final 9 within the high division, Lyon sit fourth within the desk however solely three factors behind present leaders Lille – though that might change on Saturday when Paris Saint-Germain face Metz – and the congested nature of the highest of the desk signifies that it’s anybody’s sport within the race for the title.

A return to the European stage would nonetheless represent a profitable season for Lyon, however for a crew that topped the desk on the finish of 2020, a fourth-placed end would finally be seen as a significant disappointment after such a promising run.

Lyon’s reward for victory right here could possibly be a stint on the high of the pile if Monaco and PSG each fall to shock defeats of their gameweek 34 matches, however Montpellier and PSG have gotten the higher of Garcia’s males on the Groupama Stadium just lately, and a fired-up Lille would clear an enormous hurdle ought to they arrive up trumps right here.

The search to dethrone PSG is sort of full, and an ideal file of 15 factors from the ultimate 15 on supply would affirm Lille’s standing as Ligue 1 champions, however Christophe galtier‘s facet did go away the door open for the champions to quickly reclaim high spot after a 1-1 draw with Montpellier.

Andy Delort‘s Twenty first-minute header appeared to set La Paillade on their approach to a shock win over the league leaders, however Luiz Araujo got here off the bench to twist a pleasant left-footed strike previous a stranded Jonas Omlin into the again of the online as Lille remained one level clear on the high of the standings.

Nonetheless, PSG might rise to the summit ought to they beat Metz on Saturday, but when Lille handle to take the spoils on the Groupama Stadium, Galtier’s males can look forward to friendlier fixtures with Good, Lens, Saint-Etienne and Angers within the data that the title is theirs to lose.

Les Dogues have shipped simply 20 targets all of the season – the fewest within the league – and they are going to be aiming to stretch their unbeaten away league run to 12 matches on Sunday night, throughout which era they’ve gained 9 of their final 10 on the highway.

Unsurprisingly, Lille boast the very best away file within the division and are the one crew within the league but to concede double figures on rival territory this season, though Depay and co will hope to alter that because the race for supremacy prepares to go right down to the wire.

The 2 golf equipment performed out a 1-1 draw on the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in November, though that stalemate marked Lyon’s eighth Ligue 1 sport in a row with out victory towards Lille, who final misplaced a league fixture to Les Gones in November 2016.

Crew Information

Lyon defender Sinaly Diomande was given his marching orders within the Coupe de France defeat, however the teen was at all times more likely to drop out for Jason Denayer, who loved a whole relaxation in midweek.

Houssem Aouar was restricted to an look from the bench towards Monaco and that can doubtless be the case once more right here, as Bruno Guimaraes ought to be the one to earn a begin over Thiago Mendes within the center.

Tino Kadewere can also be questionable as he makes an attempt to shake off a niggling thigh drawback, so Islam Slimani | is ready to get the nod up high as soon as once more.

Renato Sanches had been having fun with a stint on the right-hand facet of the Lille midfield earlier than sustaining a minor damage, though Galtier has confirmed that each Sanches and Jeremy Pied will likely be obtainable for this conflict.

Timothy Weah has been dominated out with a thigh drawback, however Jonathan David ought to return to the ultimate third alongside Burak Yilmaz regardless, which means one other substitute outing for Yusuf Yazici.

Araujo is unlikely to earn a begin over Jonathan Ikone regardless of his essential equaliser towards Montpellier, however Sanches might problem Boubakary Soumare for a spot in midfield.

Lyon potential beginning lineup:

Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Toko Ekambi, Paqueta, Depay; Slimani

Lille potential beginning lineup:

Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Icons, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

We are saying: Lyon 1-1 Lille

Lyon might have simply dumped Monaco out of the Coupe de France on one other day, however frazzled brains and fatigued legs might but hinder their probabilities of blowing the title race vast open this weekend.

David’s return to health will likely be a major enhance for Lille as they bid to stay atop their perch, and as spectacular as their away type is, Garcia might have struck gold with the 4-2-3-1 and we are able to see Lyon holding their title rivals to a degree – a consequence which will likely be gratefully obtained by PSG and Monaco.