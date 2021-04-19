Preview: Lyon vs. Monaco – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Coupe de France conflict between Lyon and Monaco, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Lyon and Monaco briefly take a break from their battle for Ligue 1 supremacy as they put together to lock horns within the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday night.

Each side head into this battle following weekend victories within the high flight, as Les Gones claimed a slender 2-1 win at Nantes whereas Monaco merely swept apart Bordeaux 3-0.

Rudi Garcia‘s usually efficient 4-3-3 system slowly began to fail as Lyon slipped away from the title-chasing pack, however he seems to have discovered one other profitable system together with his 4-2-3-1 following two successive victories over Angers and Nantes to reignite their cost for high spot.

In opposition to Les Canaris on Sunday, Memphis Depay bagged each targets earlier than half time – together with one from the penalty spot – and despite the fact that Nicolas Pallois arrange a nervy finish to the sport together with his strike on the hour mark, Lyon held on for a priceless three factors within the title chase.

Whereas Les Gones stay fourth within the desk, the hole to leaders Lille has been narrowed to only three factors after they might solely draw with Montpellier HSC on Friday, and followers can actually count on extra twists and turns within the title race with solely 5 video games left to play.

So far as their Coupe de France fortunes are involved, Lyon are aiming to advance to the semi-finals for the third 12 months working, however Paris Saint-Germain’s latest dominance of the competitors has seen Les Gones go eight years with out success since their final triumph within the 2011-12 marketing campaign, and so they wanted a penalty shootout to beat Pink Star within the earlier spherical.

With a whopping 22 targets to boast from their final eight house matches – two of which have led to defeat – Lyon’s attacking forces should mud off their greatest taking pictures boots if they’re to have an opportunity of creating it to the ultimate 4, however Monaco’s resilient defence won’t be breached at will.

Niko Kovac‘s well-oiled Monaco machine moved to inside two factors of Lille and one level of PSG with one other crushing win and clear sheet on the weekend, as an out-of-sorts Bordeaux succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to the principality aspect on the Matmut Atlantique.

Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder unsurprisingly mixed for the primary objective because the German broke the impasse within the twenty ninth minute, and Gelson Martins proceeded to attain his first Ligue 1 objective of 2021 earlier than Stevan Jovetic got here off the bench to wrap up a snug three factors for Kovac’s aspect.

Les Monegasques have now received their final 5 in all competitions and boast a outstanding seven successive clear sheets since shedding 1-0 to Strasbourg on March 3, and so they have additionally navigated three Coupe de France ties with out delivery a objective.

Nonetheless, as was the case with Lyon, Monaco needed to depend on their prowess from 12 yards to get rid of Metz within the last-16 stage after a goalless stalemate, however having received 10 of their final 11 away matches in all competitions, Les Monegasques could also be considered slight favourites to achieve their first semi-final because the 2016-17 season.

The 2 golf equipment’ most up-to-date assembly within the Coupe de France was within the fourth spherical of the 2017-18 event – the place Lyon edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 – and Les Gones thrashed Monaco 4-1 in Ligue 1 again in October, however Kovac’s aspect have come on leaps and bounds since their inconsistent interval.

Staff Information

Lyon attacker Tino Kadewere has been restricted to particular person coaching as he makes an attempt to beat a thigh damage, so the Zimbabwe worldwide is anticipated to sit down this one out alongside Djamel benlamri, who has a muscular drawback.

Nonetheless, Houssem Aouar made his return to the pitch off the bench in opposition to Nantes and will earn a begin on this sport, whereas Thiago Mendes has been sacrificed in Garcia’s new setup however may additionally profit from some rotation right here.

Cup keeper Julian Pollersbeck will hope to proceed in between the sticks ought to Anthony Lopes be rested, whereas teenage protege Rayan Cherki is an choice for change in assault over Karl Toko Camp.

Monaco introduced that unnamed 4 gamers had examined optimistic for coronavirus earlier than their journey to Bordeaux, and stories have instructed that the contaminated athletes are Eliot Matazo, Krepin Diatta, Enzo Millot and Chrislain Matsima, who have been all nowhere to be seen on the weekend.

Cesc Fabregas will not be fairly able to return from his muscular drawback simply but both, however Kovac may make one potential alteration in midfield if Florentine does sufficient to earn a begin over Youssouf Fofana.

Radoslaw Majecki is anticipated to get the nod in objective, whereas Axel Disasi and Ruben Aguilar may very well be rotated into Kovac’s staunch rearguard.

Lyon doable beginning lineup:

Pollersbeck; De Sciglio, Denayer, Diomande, Cornet; Mendes, Aouar; Cherki, Paqueta, Depay; Slimani

Monaco doable beginning lineup:

Majecki; Sidibe, Disasi, Badiashile, Ballo-Toure; Florentino, Tchouameni; Aguilar, Volland, Golovin; Jovetic

We are saying: Lyon 1-2 Monaco

With rotation anticipated on each ends amid their quest for Ligue 1 title glory, Lyon and Monaco’s fringe gamers will probably be determined to show their value to Garcia and Kovac forward of the ultimate few video games of the season. The guests’ stable defence might lastly be breached on Wednesday – regardless of their latest successes on the highway – however we finally count on an in-form Monaco to e book their spot within the semis, though it’s certain to be an in depth affair.