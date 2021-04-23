Preview: Macarthur vs. Melbourne City

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Australian A-League conflict between Macarthur and Melbourne Metropolis, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

A-League leaders Melbourne Metropolis can be seeking to again up their seven-goal hammering of Melbourne Victory within the derby final trip once they face Macarthur on the Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne Metropolis cruised to a cushty 3-0 win again in December’s reverse fixture, however victory for Macarthur this weekend would see them shut the hole on the league leaders to only one level.

Match preview

Macarthur failed to finish their winless run within the A-League final trip as they have been held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle Jets.

Charles M’Mombwa and Loic Puyo have been on course to assist the Bulls come from behind to safe a 2-1 lead going into the break, however Steven Ugarkovic restored parity shortly earlier than the hour mark.

That was Macarthur’s first level in three video games as they went into the sport off the again of successive defeats towards Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United.

Their dip in type has seen Macarthur drop to fifth within the A-League desk, two factors forward of Western Sydney Wanderers within the ultimate playoff spot.

Alternatively, Melbourne Metropolis continued their hunt for a primary A-League title with a convincing 7-0 win over native rivals Melbourne Victory final trip.

In a recreation the place Grant Brebner‘s aspect have been lowered to 10 males, Australian-born striker Jamie Maclaren turned in a efficiency of the very best high quality as he scored 5 objectives within the recreation.

With 31 factors from 16 video games, Patrick Kisnorbo‘s males stay on the high of the desk, one level forward of Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne Metropolis have two video games in hand over a few of their A-League rivals and can be assured of pulling clear on the high of the desk within the coming weeks.

Crew Information

Macarthur can be with out the providers of 31-year-old defender Aleksandar Jovanovic, who’s out with a calf harm.

He’s joined on the therapy desk by right-back Ivan Franjic, who’s affected by the same calf downside.

Regardless of the draw, Macarthur have been spectacular final trip, and Ante Milicic may decide to stay with the identical beginning XI.

Nathaniel Atkinson has been dominated out for the remainder of the season after selecting up a hamstring harm within the 3-2 win over Wellington Phoenix and aside from that, Melbourne Metropolis don’t have any harm considerations.

Jamie Maclaren simply can’t cease scoring at present and has hit 19 objectives in 16 outings this season.

The ever-present striker has performed each single minute for the guests this season and can as soon as once more spearhead their assault on Saturday.

Macarthur doable beginning lineup:

Federici; Golec, Milligan, Susnjar; Li Rose, Benat, Genreau, Oar; La Rose, Derbyshire, Hollman

Melbourne Metropolis doable beginning lineup:

Acton; Traore, Ryan, Ansell, Roux; Barnett, Butterfield; Brimmer, Kruse, McManaman; Folami

We are saying: Macarthur 1-3 Melbourne Metropolis

Macarthur have been first rate on dwelling turf this season, selecting up three wins and three attracts from 9 video games. Nonetheless, contemplating the truth that the guests are scoring freely in the intervening time, we’re backing them to outscore the hosts and declare all three factors on this one.