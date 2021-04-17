LATEST

Preview: Macarthur vs. Newcastle Jets

Ante Milicic, now in charge of Macarthur FC, pictured in 2019

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Australian A-League conflict between Macarthur and Newcastle Jets, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Macarthur will look to return to successful methods once they welcome Newcastle Jets to the Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.

The guests come into this tie contemporary off the again of ending their run of seven straight losses as they held on for a 1-1 draw towards Perth Glory final trip.

Match preview

Macarthur noticed their three-game successful run come to an finish final Friday as they misplaced 2-1 towards Brisbane Roar.

The Bulls have been unable to bounce again from that outcome as they fell to one more defeat away to Adelaide United final trip.

In a sport the place the guests struggled within the closing third, Tomi Juric, Craig Goodwin and Ben Halloran all hit the goal at hand the Reds a 3-1 win.

That dip in kind has now seen Ante Milicic‘s males fall into fifth place within the standings, degree on factors with Sydney FC and one level above Western Sydney Wanderers.

However, Newcastle Jets grabbed a 1-1 draw once they hosted fellow strugglers Perth Glory on the McDonald Jones Stadium.

The guests broke the impasse within the 61st minute via Joel Chianese, however Roy O’Donovan restored parity six minutes later from the penalty spot.

The outcome introduced no change to both facet’s place within the desk, with Craig Deans‘s males nonetheless in eleventh place, one level above rock-bottom Melbourne Victory.

Nonetheless, this was the Jets’ first level since February 20, ending their run of seven straight defeats.

Newcastle Jets will now attempt to construct on this outcome once they meet Macarthur, as shifting up from the underside of the desk stays a precedence.

That is solely the second-ever assembly between each side, with Loic Puyo and Matt Derbyshire discovering the goal at hand Macarthur a 2-1 win in January’s reverse fixture.

Macarthur Australian A-League kind:

Newcastle Jets Australian A-League kind:

Staff Information

Milicic has the luxurious of a full power squad at his disposal, however we anticipate the 47-year-old to stay to his most popular beginning XI.

Matt Derbyshire has hit 10 objectives in his final 11 matches, and he can have an enormous position to play in assault for the hosts.

Nineteen-year-old Jake Hollman, who was handed simply his third begin final trip, may preserve his place within the beginning lineup after placing on a strong shift in assault.

However, Nigel Boogaard will sit out this tie as he’s sidelined with a leg damage.

He’s joined on the therapy desk by John Koutroumbis, who battles with a knee drawback.

Australian-born midfielder I’m Kantarovski may make his return from a long-term calf damage that has saved him out of motion since August 2020.

Macarthur attainable beginning lineup:
Federici; Golec, Milligan, Susnjar; Li Rose, Benat, Genreau, Oar; La Rose, Derbyshire, Hollman

Newcastle Jets attainable beginning lineup:
Italiano; Millar, Topor-Stanley, Jackson, O’Toole; Ugarkovic, Thurgate; Stamatelopoulos, Najjarine, Yuel; O’Donovan

We are saying: Macarthur 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Seated fifth within the league desk, Macarthur have loved a powerful debut season within the Australian prime flight. Contemplating the present gulf in high quality between each side, we predict the Bulls seize all three factors and heap extra distress on the floundering Newcastle Jets.

