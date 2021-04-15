Preview: Marseille vs. Lorient – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Marseille and Lorient, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Two Ligue 1 groups in determined want of three factors for solely completely different causes put together for battle on the Orange Velodrome on Saturday as European hopefuls Marseille tackle relegation-threatened Lorient.

Jorge Sampaoli‘s facet performed out an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Montpellier HSC final outing, whereas Lorient’s momentum took a big hit as they have been thrashed 4-1 by fellow newly-promoted facet Lens.

Match preview

© Reuters

With just about the primary and final kicks of the sport on the Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier forwards Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde uncovered Marseille’s defensive frailties in a pulsating six-goal encounter final Saturday, though a degree didn’t precisely do a lot good for both facet’s European ambitions.

Delort struck first blood with simply 28 seconds on the clock earlier than Arkadiusz Milik and Pope Gueye turned the tie on its head earlier than half-time, and following additional strikes from Laborde and Lucas Perrin, the previous headed residence deep into added time to forestall Sampaoli selecting up back-to-back wins at Marseille.

Nonetheless, with 10 factors taken from the final 15 on supply in Ligue 1, Sampaoli has propelled Les Olympiens proper again into the European dialog as they sit sixth within the desk – three factors behind Lens – with solely six video games left to play within the 2020-21 marketing campaign, and Marseille’s fixture record is actually a welcome sight for the Orange Velodrome devoted.

Certainly, their remaining matches are all in opposition to groups beneath them within the rankings, and Marseille – who would wrestle to envisage one other season with out continental soccer – welcome Lorient to the Orange Velodrome having gained 4 and drawn certainly one of their final 5 at residence – scoring 10 targets alongside the best way.

Les Olympiens haven’t managed to win 4 on the bounce at residence since December 2019, however a convincing win over Lorient may go a good distance in figuring out who will ply their commerce in European competitors subsequent 12 months, though their guests’ league place doesn’t precisely inform the complete story.

© Reuters

Lorient and Lens have endured contrasting fortunes since being promoted collectively from the 2019-20 Ligue 2 marketing campaign, and the gulf at school was evident final week as Lens stormed to a convincing 4-1 win over Christophe Pelissier‘s males on the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Ter Moffi managed to finish his barren run with out scoring, however the 21-year-old’s ninth objective of the season did little to carry Lorient’s spirits as Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Corentin Jean all struck for a coronavirus-hit Lens in a dominant show.

Pelissier’s facet have demonstrated a marked enchancment since recovering from their very own COVID-19 cluster again in January – with their loss to Lens representing only a third defeat in 13 Ligue 1 matches – however Les Merlus are nonetheless embroiled in a battle for survival as they sit seventeenth within the desk with six video games left to go.

There’s little likelihood of Dijon usurping Lorient at this stage, however Nimes and Nantes sit simply two and 4 factors behind Pelissier’s facet respectively, and Lorient journey to the Orange Velodrome holding the undesirable file of the fewest wins away from residence all season, with a solitary away triumph coming in opposition to Reims on October 17.

Since then, Les Merlus have misplaced six and drawn six on rival territory, and Marseille have chalked up three consecutive victories in opposition to their upcoming opponents, together with a slender 1-0 triumph earlier within the marketing campaign.

Marseille Ligue 1 kind:

Marseille kind (all competitions):

Lorient Ligue 1 kind:

Lorient kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Crew Information

© Reuters

Sampaoli should rethink his defensive technique as Duje Caleta-Automobile has been slapped with a two-game ban following his crimson card in opposition to Montpellier, whereas Alvaro Gonzalez placeholder picture is suspended for an accumulation of bookings.

Perrin will definitely earn a spot within the defence after his objective final outing, and Boubacar Kamara may be pressured to deputise alongside Leonardo Balerdi in Sampaoli’s again three, except the Argentine switches to a 4.

Michael Cuisance may earn a begin in midfield if Kamara does characteristic additional again, however it’s nonetheless too quickly for Jordan Amavi or Valentin Rongier to characteristic, whereas full-backs Hiroki Sakai and Yuto Nagatomo are unlikely to get well from again and thigh accidents respectively.

Lorient have most of their big-hitters match and raring to go for his or her journey to Marseille, however Quentin Boisgard was dominated out of the Lens defeat with a muscular drawback and his involvement right here remains to be unsure, regardless of his return to coaching.

Inter Milan loanee Andreaw Gravillon was absent from coaching in midweek for the beginning of his little one, however there may be nothing to counsel that the 23-year-old won’t take part this weekend.

Armand Lauriente will wrestle to copy his mesmerizing 40-yard free kick in opposition to Nantes throughout the remainder of his profession, however his objective this weekend will merely be to earn a recall to the beginning lineup over Enzo Le Charge.

Marseille attainable beginning lineup:

Mandanda; Perrin, Balerdi, Kamara; Lirola, Gueye, Cuisance, Henrique; Thauvin, Milik, Payet

Lorient attainable beginning lineup:

Nardi; Chalobah, Gravillon, Laporte; Hergault, Abergel, Lemoine, Le Goff; Lauriente, Moffi, Wissa

We are saying: Marseille 3-1 Lorient

Trying to find simply their second away win of the marketing campaign, Lorient are combating an uphill battle to spice up their survival hopes on the newly-fortified Orange Velodrome. A reshuffled Marseille defence is actually trigger for optimism for Moffi and co, however we can not see Sampaoli’s males letting up as they intention to maintain their European dream alive – this ought to be a convincing win for Les Olympiens.