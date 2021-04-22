Preview: Metz vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Metz and Paris Saint-Germain, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Paris Saint Germain will endeavour to leapfrog Lille on the prime of the Ligue 1 rankings after they journey to the Stade Saint-Symphorien to tackle a misfiring Metz outfit on Saturday afternoon.

Les Grenats performed out a goalless draw with Reims of their most up-to-date fixture, whereas PSG boosted their title probabilities with a dramatic 3-2 win over Saint-Etienne.

Match preview

With Metz’s European hopes getting slimmer and slimmer by the week, Frederic Antonetti‘s males realistically don’t have anything however satisfaction to play for of their remaining few matches after a run of underwhelming outcomes.

The 59-year-old has overseen loads of optimistic outcomes since being welcomed again to the Grenats dugout with open arms, however he has now witnessed his facet fail to win any of their final six league video games, and neither Metz nor Reims might discover a manner by means of in final week’s stalemate on the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Metz are mathematically nonetheless able to pushing for fifth spot, however the ninth-placed Grenats are 10 factors adrift of Lens within the ultimate European spot and can’t rise any greater up the standings with a win right here, so Antonetti could be glad with a top-half end at this stage of the season.

Antonetti’s goal-shy attackers have now failed to search out the again of the online of their final three league matches, and relatively embarrassingly, Ibrahima Niane – who has been out since October with an ACL rupture – stays their prime scorer with six Ligue 1 objectives this season.

Nevertheless, Antonetti has confirmed that Niane is shut to creating a long-awaited return and may be capable of assist Metz within the subsequent few weeks, so the Grenats trustworthy will likely be praying that the 22-year-old has not misplaced his magic contact after six months on the sidelines.

Metz have misplaced their final 4 house video games within the league, although, and if there may be one crew who will know the way to lengthen their distress, it’s Paris Saint-Germain. Mauricio Pochettino‘s facet quickly took a break from league motion in midweek to hammer Angers 5-0 within the Coupe de France, however their quest for Ligue 1 glory resumes immediately.

After a goalless and considerably uneventful 77 minutes in opposition to Saint-Etienne in final Sunday’s battle, Denis Bouanga opened the scoring earlier than Kylian Mbappe‘s brace put PSG in management earlier than within the 87th minute, and Romain Hamouma‘s late equaliser in the end counted for nothing as Mauro Icardi headed in a late winner throughout a dramatic 3-2 success.

Icardi scored three of PSG’s 5 objectives in opposition to Angers within the cup and laid down a marker for the remainder of the season, and together with his facet successful three of their final 4 within the league, PSG are just one level behind leaders Lille and can quickly go prime earlier than Les Dogues and Lyon lock horns in a top-of-the-table conflict on Sunday evening.

One thing has to present in that battle between first and fourth, and Pochettino will likely be conscious that PSG have a powerful alternative to steal a march on their rivals this weekend, so nothing lower than a sixth away league win in a row – and a tenth in all competitions – will do for the reigning champions on the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

It took a late Julian Draxler aim for PSG to say all three factors in a 1-0 win over Metz again in September, however that triumph marked a ninth league victory in a row for Les Parisiens over their upcoming opponents, who final beat the champions in 2006.

Metz Ligue 1 kind:

Metz kind (all competitions):

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kind:

Paris Saint-Germain kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

Metz supervisor Antonetti has confirmed that Niane will quickly be capable of return to the pitch, however the striker will likely be slowly built-in again into the crew and would probably be restricted to a spot on the bench if he’s chosen for the go to of PSG.

Kevin N’Doram and Grandpa Nguette have been holding Niane firm within the therapy room for many of the season, however the duo are additionally anticipated to play an element earlier than the season is over in an enormous enhance for the hosts, though it’s too late for Vincent Pajot or Warren Tchimbembe to make miraculous recoveries.

Habib Maiga is anticipated to shake off health considerations in time to characteristic, and Antonetti is prone to shuffle the pack in assault as he goals to finish his facet’s luckless streak in entrance of aim, so Papa Ndiaga Yade and Lamine Gueye might each be rotated into the crew.

Pochettino is coping with way more absentees than he would have hoped to at this stage of the season, because the quintet of Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas all missed the Coupe de France win over Angers.

All 5 are resulting from return to coaching on the finish of this week, however this sport will probably come too quickly for the injured group as Pochettino hopes to recuperate them for the Champions League, whereas Juan Bernat remains to be out for the long-term.

Mbappe was given an entire relaxation in midweek however will definitely characteristic right here – even with Manchester Metropolis in thoughts – and Icardi shouldn’t be dropped after hitting a wealthy vein of kind, so Draxler will probably make manner.

Metz potential beginning lineup:

Oukidja; Bronn, Boye, Kouyate; Centonze, Maiga, Sarr, Delaine; Boulaya; Gueye, Yade

Paris Saint-Germain potential beginning lineup:

Rico; Florenzi, Pereira, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe; Icardi

We are saying: Metz 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Information of Niane’s imminent return is music to the ears of Metz followers, however that surge of optimism is prone to be extinguished as a rampant PSG eye prime spot within the desk.

Les Parisiens could also be barely preoccupied with the considered their impending Champions League semi-final, however Pochettino’s facet are merely unstoppable on the highway and we can not see every other consequence than a dominant win for PSG on their method to the summit.