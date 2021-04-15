Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Queens Park Rangers

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Championship conflict between Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Groups separated by only one place and two factors face off at Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Middlesbrough host Queens Park Rangers.

Boro are winless in 4 and are not in sensible promotion rivalry, whereas QPR are positioned simply behind after a combined run of kind.

Match preview

© Reuters

Neil Warnock made no secret of his need to earn one more promotion from the Championship this season, and for some time that regarded a severe chance.

Nevertheless, one level from the final 12 on supply – coming in a 1-1 draw with Watford – has left the Smoggies 14 factors adrift of the highest six with 15 factors to play for.

It’s now a case of ending as excessive up the division as attainable for Warnock, who can have one other crack at taking Middlesbrough up in 2021-22.

Boro have scored solely twice throughout their 4 recreation winless streak, however these three losses every got here away from the Riverside.

At dwelling, they’ve received two and drawn two of their final 4 outings, whereas QPR have misplaced back-to-back matches 3-1 on their travels.

© Reuters

These successive away defeats come on the again of a run of simply two losses of their earlier 10 away from the Kiyan Prince Basis Stadium.

The Rs have alternated between a win and defeat of their final 4 video games general, most just lately following up a 4-1 win versus Sheffield Wednesday with a 3-1 loss at Rotherham United.

This can be a fixture QPR are likely to do effectively in, having misplaced simply one among their final 5 league encounters with Boro, although the newest of these completed in a 1-1 draw eight months in the past.

The West London outfit wish to win back-to-back away league video games towards Middlesbrough for only a second time, final doing so in March 2014.

Middlesbrough Championship kind:

Queens Park Rangers Championship kind:

Staff Information

© Reuters

QPR striker Charlie Austin will serve the final of a three-game ban for violent conduct within the latest defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Lyndon Dykes has stepped up with 4 targets in his final three outings, with Charlie Kelman chosen alongside him in assault for the primary time final week.

Fellow attacker Albert Adomah has been concerned in 5 targets in his final six league appearances towards Middlesbrough, however he’ll doubtless be among the many substitutes on Saturday.

As for the house facet, Sam Morsy suffered a season-ending harm earlier this month to hitch the likes of Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier on the sidelines.

Britt Assombalonga and Yannick Bolasie have been introduced on as substitutes towards Barnsley and will return to the XI for the go to of QPR.

Ashley Fletcher, who has two targets in 12 Championship appearances this season, is one other pushing for inclusion.

Middlesbrough attainable beginning lineup:

Bettinelli; Fisher, Corridor, McNair, Bola; Howson, Saville; Spence, Bolasie, Kebano; Assombalonga

Queens Park Rangers attainable beginning lineup:

Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kakay, Area, Johansen, Hamalainen; Willock; Bonne, Dykes

We are saying: Middlesbrough 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

There was little or no to separate Boro and QPR over the course of the marketing campaign and two of the final three conferences between the perimeters have completed degree.

We will see that being the case once more on the Riverside on Saturday in a conflict between two groups that must accept a spot simply outdoors the playoffs.