LATEST

Preview: Moreirense vs. Tondela – prediction, team news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Moreirense players including Mateus Pasinato speak to the referee in January 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Moreirense and Tondela, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Searching for consecutive wins for the primary time February, Moreirense play host to Tondela on the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Saturday.

The away facet have the worst file on the highway this time period, having picked up simply 5 factors from their 13 video games as a visiting crew.

Contents hide
1 Match preview
2 Staff Information
3 We are saying: Moreirense 2-1 Tondela
4 Prime tip

Match preview

© Reuters

Recent off the again of a powerful 1-1 draw in opposition to Sporting Lisbon a fortnight in the past, Moreirense overcame Gil Vicente in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Vasco Seabra‘s males took the lead contained in the opening 20 minutes from the penalty spot by way of Rafael Martins earlier than parity was restored moments into the second half because of Pedro Marques‘s third aim in 4 video games, however Ygor Nogueira had a day to overlook as he inadvertently turned the ball into his personal web to determined the sport.

Os Verdes e Brancos strengthened their place within the high half on account of that win, and they’re on the right track to equal – if not higher – final season’s eighth-place end.

Saturday’s hosts had been held to a goalless draw by the guests after they clashed in December’s reverse fixture on the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

Current conferences have been keenly contested with the final 13 video games yielding 5 wins for Moreirense to their opponents’ 4, whereas the factors have been break up on 4 events.

Pako Ayestaran, now in charge of Tondela, pictured in 2016© Reuters

Tondela had been unable to construct upon their first away Primeira Liga victory since July as they had been defeated 2-0 by Porto on Saturday.

Objectives in both half from Toni Martinez and Mehdi Taremi had been sufficient to sentence Pako Ayestaran‘s males to their 14th defeat of the season.

The Auriverdes are actually simply 4 factors away from hazard, and they’re starting to get drawn right into a late relegation squabble.

A fragility in defence has been a supply of concern for Saturday’s guests with their defensive file worse than all however one of many different 17 sides.

If a major enchancment is to be made within the coming weeks, then tightening up on the again can be good place to begin.

Moreirense Primeira Liga type:

Tondela Primeira Liga type:

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

Tondela players challenge for the all against Benfica in June 2020© Reuters

Tondela have a clear invoice of well being for this one as Pako Ayestaran goes seeking back-to-back triumphs away from house.

Mario Gonzalez placeholder picture was on the double in his facet’s final outing on the highway, and he might be hopeful of getting the same impression on this weekend’s conflict.

Derik Lacerda is dominated out for the house crew with a shoulder damage by way of which he has missed the final three league matches.

Pedro Nuno and Pedro Amador are but to characteristic since October after they sustained knee accidents, whereas Sori Mane‘s final look got here in final season’s version of this fixture.

Moreirense doable beginning lineup:
Pasinato; Conte, Vitoria, Rosic, D’Alberto; Franco, Pacheco, Soares; Pires, Silva, Martins

Tondela doable beginning lineup:
Wheat; Ferreira, Alves, Medioub, Bebeto; Olabe, Grau, Pedro; Agra, Gonzalez, Barbosa

SM words green background

We are saying: Moreirense 2-1 Tondela

Whereas the hosts haven’t essentially been spectacular at house this time period, the guests have been dismal on their travels, and we anticipate that development to proceed on this one with a slim victory for the house facet.

Prime tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or draw on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.House/Draw:knowledge

ID:443244:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8892:
Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top