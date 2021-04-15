Preview: Moreirense vs. Tondela – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Moreirense and Tondela, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Searching for consecutive wins for the primary time February, Moreirense play host to Tondela on the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Saturday.

The away facet have the worst file on the highway this time period, having picked up simply 5 factors from their 13 video games as a visiting crew.

Recent off the again of a powerful 1-1 draw in opposition to Sporting Lisbon a fortnight in the past, Moreirense overcame Gil Vicente in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Vasco Seabra‘s males took the lead contained in the opening 20 minutes from the penalty spot by way of Rafael Martins earlier than parity was restored moments into the second half because of Pedro Marques‘s third aim in 4 video games, however Ygor Nogueira had a day to overlook as he inadvertently turned the ball into his personal web to determined the sport.

Os Verdes e Brancos strengthened their place within the high half on account of that win, and they’re on the right track to equal – if not higher – final season’s eighth-place end.

Saturday’s hosts had been held to a goalless draw by the guests after they clashed in December’s reverse fixture on the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

Current conferences have been keenly contested with the final 13 video games yielding 5 wins for Moreirense to their opponents’ 4, whereas the factors have been break up on 4 events.

Tondela had been unable to construct upon their first away Primeira Liga victory since July as they had been defeated 2-0 by Porto on Saturday.

Objectives in both half from Toni Martinez and Mehdi Taremi had been sufficient to sentence Pako Ayestaran‘s males to their 14th defeat of the season.

The Auriverdes are actually simply 4 factors away from hazard, and they’re starting to get drawn right into a late relegation squabble.

A fragility in defence has been a supply of concern for Saturday’s guests with their defensive file worse than all however one of many different 17 sides.

If a major enchancment is to be made within the coming weeks, then tightening up on the again can be good place to begin.

Moreirense Primeira Liga type:

Tondela Primeira Liga type:

Staff Information

Tondela have a clear invoice of well being for this one as Pako Ayestaran goes seeking back-to-back triumphs away from house.

Mario Gonzalez placeholder picture was on the double in his facet’s final outing on the highway, and he might be hopeful of getting the same impression on this weekend’s conflict.

Derik Lacerda is dominated out for the house crew with a shoulder damage by way of which he has missed the final three league matches.

Pedro Nuno and Pedro Amador are but to characteristic since October after they sustained knee accidents, whereas Sori Mane‘s final look got here in final season’s version of this fixture.

Moreirense doable beginning lineup:

Pasinato; Conte, Vitoria, Rosic, D’Alberto; Franco, Pacheco, Soares; Pires, Silva, Martins

Tondela doable beginning lineup:

Wheat; Ferreira, Alves, Medioub, Bebeto; Olabe, Grau, Pedro; Agra, Gonzalez, Barbosa

We are saying: Moreirense 2-1 Tondela

Whereas the hosts haven’t essentially been spectacular at house this time period, the guests have been dismal on their travels, and we anticipate that development to proceed on this one with a slim victory for the house facet.