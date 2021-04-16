Preview: Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Motherwell and Greenock Morton, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Scottish Premiership aspect Motherwell will host Championship outfit Greenock Morton within the Scottish Cup on Friday night time hoping to progress from the fourth spherical for the second time in three seasons.

The guests, in the meantime, are hoping to keep away from elimination at this stage for the third successive marketing campaign.

Match preview

Motherwell have all however confirmed their top-flight standing for an additional season after sealing a slim 1-0 victory at residence to St Mirren final weekend.

Devante Cole‘s strike within the 62nd minute was sufficient to separate the 2 sides and has moved the Steelmen 9 factors away from the underside two with simply 4 matches left to play.

Supervisor Graham Alexander has known as for his gamers to complete their league marketing campaign with a flourish and take constructive momentum into subsequent season.

Motherwell now flip their consideration to the Scottish Cup, a contest that they haven’t received for the reason that 1990-91 marketing campaign once they beat Dundee United 4-3 at Hampden Park.

Within the final seven years, the Steelmen have been eradicated at this stage of the Scottish Cup 4 instances, two of which had been in opposition to groups from decrease divisions.

Securing a win on Friday could be their third in a row on residence soil in all competitions and can e-book their place within the quarter-finals.

Greenock Morton’s Scottish Cup marketing campaign has been nothing in need of eventful after each of their ties needed to be settled past 90 minutes.

Their second spherical encounter with Dunfermline was received 6-5 on penalties after a goalless attract 120 minutes, whereas a 91st-minute equaliser from Sean McGinty despatched their third spherical conflict with East Fife into additional time, with Robbie Muirhead scoring a 112th minute winner to arrange the tie with Motherwell.

Since progressing from the third spherical, Gus MacPherson‘s aspect had been convincingly overwhelmed 4-1 at residence to Inverness Caledonian Thistle within the Championship, earlier than drawing 1-1 at residence to Dundee final weekend; these outcomes have seen them slip into the relegation playoff place with Arbroath simply above them on aim distinction.

The Ton have solely ever received the Scottish Cup as soon as earlier than, lifting the trophy virtually 100 years in the past, through the 1921-22 marketing campaign.

Success on Friday night time is unlikely and survival within the second tier will seemingly be their precedence, however a shock cup victory in opposition to Motherwell would see them progress to the quarter-finals for the primary time for the reason that 2017-18 season.

Motherwell Scottish Cup kind:

Motherwell kind (all competitions):

Greenock Morton Scottish Cup kind:

Greenock Morton kind (all competitions):

Group Information

Motherwell boss Alexander is unlikely to make many modifications on Friday and will identify the identical XI that he began within the earlier spherical.

Goalkeepers Scott Fox and Trevor Carson, in addition to Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly and Charles Dunne, stay out with knee accidents, whereas Liam Grimshaw is hoping to get better from sickness to function this weekend.

Jordan Roberts scored twice within the third spherical in opposition to Formartine United and after beginning within the final six matches, the ahead ought to maintain his place in assault alongside Cole and Tony Watt.

Greenock Morton are set to make use of a 3-5-2 formation, which may see defenders McGinty, Brian McLean and Michael Ledger line up in a again three.

Central midfielders Reece Lyons and Cameron Blues got here off the bench in opposition to Dundee final weekend however may begin on Friday on the expense of Stephen McGinn and Luca Colville.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kazaiah Sterling and Calvin Orsi will each be pushing to begin up entrance, though Muirhead and Aidan Nesbitt are set to accomplice each other in assault.

Motherwell doable beginning lineup:

Kelly; O’Donnell, Magloire, Lamie, Carroll; Campbell, Crawford, O’Hara; Roberts, Cole, Watt

Greenock Morton doable beginning lineup:

McAdams; Ledger, McLean, McGinty; Hynes, Lyons, Jacobs, Blues, Strapp; Nesbitt, Muirhead

We are saying: Motherwell 3-0 Greenock Morton

Final weekend’s victory within the high flight has eased relegation issues for Motherwell, which suggests they will now have an actual crack at claiming their first piece of silverware since 1991.

The hosts would be the favourites heading into Friday’s recreation and may have sufficient high quality to safe a routine win in opposition to the Championship aspect.