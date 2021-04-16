Preview: Nantes vs. Lyon – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Nantes and Lyon, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Lyon will endeavour to remain within the Ligue 1 title race once they tackle relegation-threatened Nantes on the Stade de la Beaujoire to spherical off the motion in gameweek 33.

Antoine Kombouare‘s males fell to defeat in final week’s Brittany derby towards Rennes, whereas Lyon claimed a long-awaited three factors with a convincing 3-0 success over Angers.

Match preview

Not even the highly-rated Alban Lafont may maintain out Martin Terrier‘s spectacular strike within the Brittany derby final week, because the Rennes attacker curled dwelling from outdoors the world within the 52nd minute in a 1-0 win for Les Rouge et Noir.

Kombouare’s underperforming crop are extremely unlikely to be caught by the hapless Dijon at this stage, however two consecutive defeats have critically hampered their ambitions of one other season within the massive time, with 4 factors separating Nineteenth-placed Nantes from security and two from Nimes within the relegation playoff spot.

Les Canaris’ 28 factors is their fewest after 32 matches within the historical past of the highest flight – not precisely a optimistic omen for the recently-hired Kombouare – and final week’s derby defeat ended a seven-game scoring streak for the relegation candidates in Ligue 1.

On the different finish of the pitch, Nantes have now gone 14 video games with out holding a clear sheet – regardless of their latest shift to a three-at-the-back system – and whereas they’ve claimed two wins from their final eight, each of these triumphs got here away from dwelling.

On the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes are on a 13-game winless streak since a 3-1 success over Brest in October – with solely Dijon on a worse run on acquainted territory – though they’ve at the very least chalked up a objective in every of their final 4 on dwelling soil earlier than Lyon and their away day specialists step out onto the turf.

Lyon’s traditional suspects in Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta flourished in Rudi Garcia‘s experimental 4-2-3-1 towards an Angers facet with little to play for, because the Netherlands worldwide struck both facet of the playmaker’s end to propel Les Gones to a 3-0 success final week.

Garcia’s facet had solely taken two factors from a attainable 9 earlier than their dominant win over Les Scoistes – a run of kind which has seen them slip additional behind Lille and Paris Saint-Germain within the race for supremacy – and Monaco’s well-oiled machine have taken benefit to leapfrog Les Gones, who now occupy fourth spot within the rankings.

5 factors now separate Lyon from the league leaders – whom they are going to be going through on April 25 earlier than a battle with Monaco on Could 2 – and failure to take six factors from these two fixtures might lead the Lyon trustworthy to concede defeat within the title chase.

Nonetheless, most of Les Gones’ slip-ups have come on their very own turf, as Garcia’s males journey to Nantes on a 14-game unbeaten run away from dwelling – albeit with three attracts from their final three – and never since a goalless stalemate with Bordeaux on September 11 have Lyon failed to seek out the again of the web on rival territory.

Garcia’s facet eased to a 3-0 win over Nantes simply earlier than Christmas, and the hosts have solely managed to win two of their final 11 top-flight video games towards Lyon on the Stade de la Beaujoire, so not many bets are more likely to be positioned on the relegation candidates bettering that file regardless of their determined want for factors.

Nantes Ligue 1 kind:

Lyon Ligue 1 kind:

Lyon kind (all competitions):

Group Information

Nantes are one of many few groups within the prime flight with a clear invoice of well being at simply the appropriate time, and Sebastien Corchia is predicted to be cleared regardless of going off early towards Rennes.

With Kombouare now a fan of beginning three centre-backs, Andrei Girotto and Nicolas Pallois can each really feel optimistic of constructing their a hundredth Ligue 1 appearances this weekend.

Lyon will not be so lucky on the damage entrance, as Tino Kadewere has been combating a thigh drawback and won’t be able to characteristic simply but, so Islam Slimani | may maintain his place on the forefront of the assault.

Houssem Aouar may make his return from a muscular drawback this weekend, however Garcia has talked up the Paqueta-Maxence Caqueret–Bruno Guimaraes mixture within the engine room and is unlikely to change that right here.

Depay’s brace final weekend took him as much as 16 objectives for the Ligue 1 season, though he stays one behind Wissam Ben Yedder and 5 behind Kylian Mbappe within the race for the golden boot.

Nantes attainable beginning lineup:

Lafont; Girotto, Pallois, Castelletto; Corchia, Blas, Louza, Toure, Traore; Simon, Kolo Muani

Lyon attainable beginning lineup:

Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Toko Ekambi, Paqueta, Depay; Slimani

We are saying: Nantes 0-2 Lyon

Garcia has doubtlessly unearthed one other profitable method together with his well timed change to a 4-2-3-1, and a Nantes workforce boasting a depressing dwelling file are extremely unlikely to stop Lyon extending their unbeaten away run within the league to fifteen matches, so a cushty win for Les Gones is the one consequence that we will predict.