Preview: Nashville SC vs. CF Montreal

Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith walks off the field after falling to Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in February 2020

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Nashville SC and CF Montreal, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

CF Montreal pays a go to to Nissan Stadium on Saturday for the primary time as they appear to maintain Nashville SC winless within the Main League Soccer season.

Of their opening match, Montreal stunned everybody by beating a long-time MLS powerhouse in Toronto FC 4-2, whereas Nashville got here again to attract 2-2 with FC Cincinnati of their dwelling opener.

Match preview

After an distinctive season defensively in 2020, Nashville found how rapidly issues can change, conceding two objectives within the first 12 minutes of their opening match final weekend.

If something, that will have been a wake-up name to them that they’ve to remain sharp all through 90 minutes in the event that they wish to succeed on this league.

Whereas Gary Smith is not going to be pleased with how his workforce began final week, his facet confirmed some resilience in preventing again from two objectives right down to earn a degree, which they have been by no means capable of do final season.

Whereas they struggled defensively within the early levels of their opener, they did present a better need to play attacking soccer, firing a club-record 32 photographs.

They’ve by no means misplaced to Montreal within the common season, beating them 1-0 of their solely assembly in 2020.

Montreal silenced many critics final week by scoring 4 occasions at dwelling and successful, a rarity final season for this workforce who solely received three video games at Saputo Stadium.

One other victory this weekend would mark the primary time since 2016 that they’ve received their opening two video games of an MLS marketing campaign.

It’s nonetheless very early, however Wilfried Nancy couldn’t have requested for a greater debut to his managerial profession as his facet’s four-goal output matches probably the most this workforce scored in a single match final season.

Nashville SC Main League Soccer type:

CF Montreal Main League Soccer type:

Staff Information

Montreal Impact celebrate the team's winning goal against the D.C. United in the second half at Audi Field in November 2020© Reuters

Nashville striker Jhonder Cadiz has objectives in back-to-back MLS regular-season video games courting again to 2020.

Randall Leal, in the meantime, moved right into a tie with teammates Hany Mukhtar and Daniel Rios for many regular-season objectives in franchise historical past final day trip.

Strikers Dominique badji and Abu Danladi each have muscle accidents and are unlikely to play on Saturday.

Montreal winger Mathieu Choiniere is the one damage concern on the alternative facet as he missed the opening recreation with an ankle damage.

Newcomer Djordje Mihailovic put his cash the place his mouth is by scoring on his Montreal debut, whereas full-back Zachary Brault-Guillard was a rock on the again as each gamers made the MLS Staff of the Week.

Nashville SC attainable beginning lineup:
Willis; Johnston, Zimmerman, Romney, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyl, Mukhtar, Leal; Cadiz

CF Montreal attainable beginning lineup:
Diop; Waterman, Camacho, Miller, Brault-Guillard; Piette, Wanyama, Sejdic, Mihailovic; Quioto, Toye

We are saying: Nashville SC 1-0 CF Montreal

Nearly as good as Montreal have been of their opener, they performed a depleted Toronto workforce with quite a few accidents. This week, they are going to face a a lot stiffer defence who will wish to show the primary 12 minutes of their opener is not going to occur once more.

High tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or an away win on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.House/Away:knowledge

