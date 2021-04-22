Preview: New England Revolution vs. DC United

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Main League Soccer conflict between New England Revolution and DC United, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

New England Revolution and DC United lock horns on the Gillette Stadium on Sunday, in every crew’s second recreation of the Main League Soccer season.

The hosts picked up a degree in a 2-2 draw away at Chicago Hearth on the opening day, whereas DC United began with a 2-1 victory at house to New York Metropolis FC.

Match preview

New England Revolution kicked their MLS marketing campaign off with a degree final day out, as they drew 2-2 away at Chicago Hearth.

In an action-packed first half, the hosts took a two-goal lead inside the primary 10 minutes by means of Robert Beric and Luka Stojanovic, earlier than targets from Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou levelled the sport on the 30-minute mark.

Regardless of a lot extra probabilities for each side, the sport would go on to finish that means, and DeJuan Jones was proven a purple card within the 92nd minute as he stopped the Chicago Hearth ahead breaking into the field to internet a late winner.

Bruce Enviornment‘s facet managed to sneak into the MLS playoffs final season, and the Revs would go on to succeed in the ultimate 4, once they misplaced 1-0 to eventual winners Columbus Crew within the Convention finals.

Enviornment’s males will look to construct on that this season as they go searching for their first MLS title, and they are going to be eager to cement their spot within the prime seven this yr.

They tackle a DC United facet who may even be seeking to strengthen their place within the Japanese Convention, and could have their sights set on back-to-back wins to kickstart their marketing campaign.

Hernan Losada‘s facet began their season with a 2-1 house win over New York Metropolis FC final day out, regardless of the guests taking an early lead by means of Valentin Castellanos.

Brendan Hines-Ike drew his facet stage, earlier than Russell Canouse netted the winner for the Black-and-Crimson on the stroke of half time.

The Washington outfit will look to place final season behind them, as they completed thirteenth within the 14-team Japanese Convention, lacking out on the playoffs because of this.

To try this, they may hope to proceed their sturdy begin to the marketing campaign, and cement themselves on the prime finish of the convention from the outset.

New England Revolution Main League Soccer kind:

DC United Main League Soccer kind:

Crew Information

New England Revolution will come into this recreation with out DeJuan Jones, as he’ll serve a suspension for the purple card proven towards Chicago Hearth.

In the meantime, winger Arnor Ingvi Traustason is predicted to stay out, following his latest transfer from Malmo.

Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa ought to kind the entrance two, having each discovered the online within the 2-2 draw on the opening day.

Midfielder Carles gil is a key man for the Revs, having recorded 12 targets and 17 assists in his 46 video games for the membership.

Losada may look to maintain his DC United facet unchanged after the victory final day out.

In that recreation, the Crimson-and-Black deployed a system of three centre-backs, with Brendan Hines-Ike, Frederic Sensible and Jose vazquez forming a stable again line.

That left Erik Heaven to function as a lone striker, supported by the huge risk of Russell Canouse and Yamil Rodrigo Asad.

New England Revolution attainable beginning lineup:

Turner; Bye, Farrell, Kessler, Bell; Gil, Polster, McNamara, Buchanan; Bou, Buksa

DC United attainable beginning lineup:

Six; Gressel, Hines-Ike, Sensible, Vazquez, Mora; Canouse, Flores, Moreno, Asad; Sorga

We are saying: New England Revolution 2-1 DC United

New England will probably be hopeful of placing their first win of the season on the board on Sunday, and we see them narrowly beating the Washington outfit.

Enviornment’s facet confirmed loads of constructive indicators of their opening recreation and, regardless of DC United’s victory on the opening day, they need to have sufficient to outclass the guests.