Preview: New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati

New York City head coach Ronny Deila reacts during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena in August 2020

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Main League Soccer conflict between New York Metropolis FC and FC Cincinnati, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

New York Metropolis FC hope to earn their first factors within the Main League Soccer common season after they host FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The Pigeons squandered a 1-0 lead of their opening match, shedding 2-1 to DC United, whereas FC Cincinnati let a two-goal lead in opposition to Nashville slip away however nonetheless got here away with a 2-2 draw.

Match preview

In 2020 New York Metropolis took an enormous step backwards within the common season, ending fifth within the Japanese Convention after coming in first in 2019.

They had been at their finest when enjoying in entrance of their dwelling followers, incomes seven victories at Yankee Stadium, tied for third-most amongst MLS golf equipment final season.

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila was introduced in to take this crew to a title, one thing they’ve did not do of their earlier 5 MLS campaigns, by no means making it past the quarter-finals.

One purpose why they sputtered slightly in 2020 may must do with a scarcity of self-discipline, because the Pigeons had the second-most cautions within the league with 52.

There are nonetheless loads of matches to be performed, however FC Cincinnati boss Jaap Stam would have been buoyed by what he noticed of their opening recreation.

Given this crew didn’t earn a single level till matchday 5 final season, they already discover themselves forward of their 2020 curve, regardless of throwing away their two-goal lead in opposition to Nashville final day out.

They are going to take any psychological edge they’ll get in opposition to New York, a crew they’ve by no means overwhelmed within the common season, shedding all 4 contests in opposition to them by a mixed rating of 15-4.

Cincinnati solely received one MLS recreation away from dwelling within the 2020 common season, however New York will see a really completely different crew than the one they beat 4-0 in 2020.

New York Metropolis FC Main League Soccer kind:

FC Cincinnati Main League Soccer kind:

Group Information

FC Cincinnati head coach Jaap Stam during the second half against the Atlanta United FC at ESPN Wide World of Sports in July 2020© Reuters

Deila should take care of extra harm considerations heading into this match as new signing Cody Mizell is nursing a groin harm and striker Heber is recovering from a knee harm.

Gedion Zelalem, Justin Haak, and Tony rocha all missed the opening fixture with accidents.

The membership continues to be making an attempt to kind out the visa state of affairs for Brazilian striker Thiago which suggests Valentin Castellanos and Ismael Tajouri should step up and rating some extra targets.

A busy low season for FC Cincinnati has paid dividends early on as newcomers Brenner and Luciano Acosta placeholder picture scored in opposition to Nashville, and goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made a career-high 11 saves.

Acosta and Tyton had been named to the MLS Group of the Week, the primary time anybody from this aspect has made the weekly roster within the first week of an MLS marketing campaign.

Centre-back Maikel van der Werff has a groin pressure, striker Franko Kovacevic is coping with a muscle harm, and right-back Zico Bailey has a concussion.

In the meantime, they’re nonetheless engaged on getting visas for Isaac Atanga and Gustavo Vallecilla placeholder picture.

New York Metropolis FC attainable beginning lineup:
Johnson; Thorarinsson, Amundsen, Chanot, Tinnerholm; Parks, Sands, Tajouri, Moralez, Medina; Castellanos

FC Cincinnati attainable beginning lineup:
Tyton; Matarrita, Pettersson, Hagglund, Gyau; Harris, Locadia, Mokotjo, Barreal; Acosta; Brenner

We are saying: New York Metropolis FC 2-2 FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati proved final week they’ll compete and rating targets in opposition to a strong defensive unit like Nashville, and this week they are going to face one other in New York Metropolis FC.

The Pigeons are lacking a strong attacking presence, however fortunate for them Cincinnati confirmed final week they nonetheless have a protracted solution to go to be a robust defensive aspect.

High tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a house win on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.House Win:information

