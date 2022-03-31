Preview: New Zealand vs Solomon Islands

New Zealand vs Solomon Islands – Oceania Qualifier Final

Wednesday March 30th, 8:00 pm (local) | Thursday March 31 at 6:00 am (New Zealand)

Grand Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Two undefeated teams will face off in a few hours in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifier final but only one can advance to the Intercontinental Play-off for a chance to return to Qatar in November.

The Solomon Islands have been the strongest team ever in Group A and present a real challenge. With a completely Solomon Islands based squad, the team has had plenty of opportunities to play together over the past two years which is evident on the pitch.

They are a fast side with important goals in the tournament coming to the break, something Danny Hay’s side will have to take care of.

There…