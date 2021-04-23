Preview: Nice vs. Montpellier HSC

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Good and Montpellier HSC, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

Searching for to bounce again from a humiliating defeat to whipping boys Dijon, Good welcome Montpellier HSC to the Allianz Riviera on Sunday lunchtime.

In distinction, the guests go into this recreation on the again of Coupe de France success having crushed Canet Roussillon 2-1 within the quarter-finals on Tuesday evening.

Match preview

Many questioned whether or not Dijon would declare a win on residence soil earlier than their seemingly imminent relegation to Ligue 2 is confirmed, however the league’s basement facet did so in spectacular trend towards a woeful Good final Sunday.

Fouad Chafik‘s thunderous effort preceded a Yassine Benzia penalty within the second half to propel Dijon to a 2-0 success over Good, whose six-game unbeaten streak resulted in disastrous trend on the Stade Gaston Gerard, and so they now have little or no to play for at this stage.

Les Aiglons had gained 4 and drawn two earlier than defeat to Dijon to maintain their slim hopes of European qualification alive, however they now languish in tenth place and are 10 factors off the highest 5 with 5 video games left to play, so one other season of mid-table mediocrity is to ensure that Ursea’s facet.

Ursea didn’t maintain again when analysing his facet’s efficiency towards Dijon, and he shall be demanding a direct response right here as Good purpose to safe a 3rd win in 4 at residence, the place they’ve stored back-to-back clear sheets towards Marseille and Reims in latest weeks.

Good haven’t failed to attain in three consecutive Ligue 1 matches since December 2015, however an damage to star striker Amine Gouiri – one which stored him out of the loss to Dijon – might but hamper their ambitions of a profitable finish to the marketing campaign.

Montpellier’s Coupe de France overcome minnows Canet Roussillon was not fairly by any stretch, however Michel the Zakarian‘s 10 males ultimately prevailed by means of two objectives from none apart from Andy Delort after the fourth-tier facet drew first blood by means of Toufik Ouadoudi.

Der Zakarian could also be tempted to prioritise cup success, however his facet are nonetheless in with an opportunity of a fifth-placed end and a route into continental competitors, and a good 1-1 draw with leaders Lille final trip sees them sit six factors adrift of the European spots.

Montpellier have now managed to navigate their final 15 video games unbeaten throughout all competitions – together with their final 11 within the high flight – and whereas that statistic could look spectacular at a primary look, six of their final seven Ligue 1 fixtures have ended with the factors shared.

La Paillade’s solely league win because the begin of March was a 3-1 residence success over Bordeaux, and so they journey to the Allianz Riviera on a four-game drawing streak away from residence within the league, and their final three on the street have all completed 1-1.

Nonetheless, Montpellier will surely settle for a draw right here as they bid to equal their longest-ever unbeaten run within the high flight (12 in 1992 and 1997), however they’ve suffered defeat of their final 4 journeys to Good and haven’t crushed their opponents away from residence because the 2011-12 season.

Good Ligue 1 type:

Good type (all competitions):

Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 type:

Montpellier HSC type (all competitions):

Staff Information

Good’s most important man Gouiri succumbed to a calf drawback earlier than the journey to Dijon and is a serious doubt for this recreation, whereas Khephren Thuram can be anticipated to overlook out with an damage in the identical space.

Nonetheless, Algerian teammates Youcef Atal and Hicham Boudaoui have been each match sufficient to return off the bench final trip, and the 2 gamers might be in line for begins right here as Ursea tries to discover a successful components.

Atal’s return might see Jordan lotomba or Ron Lopes drop out of the group, whereas Pierre Lees Melou‘s spot within the center is beneath menace from Boudaoui, however Dante and Jeff Reine-Adelaide stay out.

Der Zakarian has misplaced two centre-backs in Montpellier’s final two matches, with Pedro Mendes rupturing his ACL towards Lille whereas captain Hilton will serve a suspension after his sending off within the cup.

Nicolas Cozza ought to subsequently transfer into the guts of defence as Mihailo Ristic earns a recall to the left-hand facet, though 20-year-old Clement Vidal is another choice for the guests.

Teji savanier has been slapped with a two-game ban for remarks made at half time towards Marseille on April 10, however the sanction doesn’t take impact simply but and he’s advantageous to play this weekend.

Good doable beginning lineup:

Benitez; Lotomba, Saliba, Todibo, Kamara; Schneiderlin, Boudaoui, Claude-Maurice; Atal, Dolberg, Maolida

Montpellier HSC doable beginning lineup:

Omlin; Zambia; Congre, Cozza, Ristic; Ferri, Savanier; Laborde, Mollet, Mavididi; Delort

We are saying: Good 1-1 Montpellier HSC

With Gouiri injured and Kasper Dolberg failing to fireside on all cylinders, it’s tough to see the place the objectives may come from for Good, however they might fancy their probabilities towards a Montpellier facet with out their two of their first-choice centre-backs.

Der Zakarian opted for a close to full-strength facet within the Coupe de France and his gamers more likely to be feeling the consequences of that gruelling night, however 15-goal Delort is all the time able to producing the products, so we will envisage yet one more stalemate for Montpellier right here.