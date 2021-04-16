Preview: Nimes vs. Strasbourg – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Nimes and Strasbourg, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Nimes tackle Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with the guests in a position to all however finish any lingering relegation fears with a victory.

Nimes, who at present occupy 18th place within the desk, are six factors behind Strasbourg and the 2 sides beneath them with solely six matches remaining.

Match preview

Certainly, after staying in Ligue 1 on a technicality regardless of being within the relgation zone when final season was curtailed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, time is operating out for Nimes to mount one other nice escape.

Pascal Plancque‘s aspect are at present two factors behind Seventeenth-placed Lorient within the desk, with final weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brest a minimum of preserving 4 sides inside real looking touching distance of themselves.

Moussa Kone fired the guests into an early lead earlier than Brendan Chardonnet levelled the proceedings, with Brest pushing arduous for an important winner thereafter, having 22 photographs and 64% possession throughout the 90 minutes.

Nimes confirmed their growing resilience by valiantly holding on, although, with a victory towards Strasbourg on Sunday taking them outdoors of the underside three ought to Lorient lose to Marseille on Saturday.

They’re unlikely to seek out issues simple towards a Strasbourg aspect who’ve improved for the reason that flip of the 12 months, although, with Thierry Laurey‘s aspect trying like they need to have greater than sufficient about them to compete in Ligue 1 for a fifth successive season.

Nevertheless, Strasbourg got here up miles brief at house to Paris Saint-Germain final weekend, falling 4-1 to Mauricio Pochettino‘s outfit after a powerful first half efficiency from the guests.

Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia and Moise kean all struck in a particularly one-sided opening 45 minutes, with the reigning champions understandably taking their foot off the gasoline after the break forward of their Champions League quarter-final second leg towards Bayern Munich three days later.

Moise dion sahi and Leandro Paredes each scored for both aspect within the second half, however Strasbourg’s forthcoming fixture seems to be a way more winnable and necessary one in equal measure as victory would transfer them 9 factors away from Nimes and doubtlessly the relegation zone with solely 5 video games remaining.

Nimes Ligue 1 type:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 type:

Group Information

Nimes anticipate Anthony Briancon, Lucas Buades, Pablo Martinez, Sidy sarr and Clement Depres all to return from damage at varied factors in April, however none will function towards Strasbourg.

Plancque is unlikely to make any modifications to the aspect which gained a useful level at Brest final weekend, however will anticipate extra attacking high quality from his aspect on the day.

Strasbourg, in the meantime, are more likely to be with out Ludovic Ajorque, Abdul Majeed Waris, Alexander Djiku, Mohamed Simakan and Lebo Mothiba, however all needs to be obtainable once more at totally different factors in April.

19-year-old Sahi is pushing for a begin having scored from the bench towards PSG final day out, however Laurey could elect to belief the identical XI to carry out higher towards inferior opposition on Sunday.

Nimes doable beginning lineup:

Reynet; Alakouch, Ueda, Landre, Meling; Eliasson, Fomba, Cubas, Ripart, Ferhat; Kone

Strasbourg doable beginning lineup:

Salts; Guilbert, Kone, Mitrovic, Caci; Sissoko, Aholou; Bellegarde, Thomasson, Lienard; Diallo

We are saying: Nimes 1-2 Strasbourg

Even with out the injured Ajorque, we anticipate Strasbourg to be too robust for the hosts and finish any relegation fears they nonetheless have this marketing campaign.

Nimes have been lucky to achieve a degree at Brest final day out, with Laurey’s aspect possessing the standard to punish them.