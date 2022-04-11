Preview of BRABANTSE ARROW 2022. Alaphilippe and Pidcock looking for second win in Overijse

Start: Unofficially at 12:30 pm in Leuven. Ends: Around 5.30 pm in Overijse. Distance: 204.8 kms.

Course: 204.8 kms with 25 slopes

The peloton will begin as usual on Wednesday at the Groote Market in Leuven. The riders then travel via Walloon Brabant to Pajotenland, where they will be presented with the Chausie d’Alsembourg and the Bruinput. Both slopes ring a bell, as before 2007 they were part of the finals of the Brabants Pizzle. After a short indifferent run-up, the peloton heads to Overijse, where five short, fast-climbing local laps are to provide separation.

Striking: No Smizberg, who provided a spectacle during last year’s World Cup at Brabante Pizzle in 2022. Compared to last year, two climbs are also less on the menu with 25 obstacles spread over 204.8 kilometres. The slope to climb the Hartstraat (700 m at 4.7% average) turned out to be …