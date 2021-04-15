Preview: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Orlando Metropolis and Atlanta United, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Orlando Metropolis and Atlanta United get their 2021 MLS seasons underway as they go head-to-head on the Explora Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts reached the playoff phases of the final marketing campaign because of their third-place end, whereas the guests uncharacteristically languished within the decrease echelons of the desk.

Match preview

© Reuters

Orlando Metropolis had been one of many shock packages final time period as they completed third within the Japanese Convention coming off the again of consecutive Eleventh-place finishes.

Skippered by the vastly-experienced Luis Nani, Oscar Couple‘s males completed six factors behind convention leaders Philadelphia Union, shedding the joint-fewest variety of video games.

They edged out New York Metropolis on penalties within the first spherical of the playoffs, earlier than their juggernaut was dropped at a halt by New England Revolution within the subsequent stage.

Nonetheless, it was a really fruitful journey for The Lions, who’ve each trigger to look ahead to the brand new season with optimism.

Orlando are unbeaten of their final 4 video games in opposition to Saturday’s opponents, together with a convincing 4-1 victory within the sides’ most up-to-date assembly in October.

After ending every of the final three seasons within the high 4, Atlanta United completed twelfth within the Japanese convention with a dismal report of twenty-two factors from 23 video games.

Vastly affected by the absence of Josef Martinez, Gabriel Heinze‘s males had been usually toothless in assault as they averaged precisely one purpose per sport.

The 5 Stripes will now goal to place that disappointing expertise behind them, and provides Heinze a season to recollect as he kicks off his first full marketing campaign on the helm of affairs following his appointment in January.

Orlando Metropolis pre-season kind:

Atlanta United pre-season kind:

Article continues after the advert

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Sebastian mendez is dominated out for the hosts’ season-opener because the 23-year-old midfielder continues to battle with a muscle harm.

Alexandre Pato was snapped up as a free agent in February, and he’s anticipated to make his Orlando Metropolis debut on this one.

The away facet even have just one participant unavailable with Mohammed Adams nonetheless sidelined with a knee harm since November.

Josef Martinez suffered a injury-hit season final day out, however he can be hopeful of a distinct story this time as he goes in the hunt for a second golden boot in 4 seasons.

Orlando Metropolis potential beginning lineup:

Rowe, Miller, Jansson, Carlos, Smith; Urso, Rosell, Rowe; Mueller, Nani, Dike

Atlanta United potential beginning lineup:

Rios Novo; Walkes, Sosa, Robinson; Lennon, Ibarra, Hyndman, Bello; Moreno, Martinez, Barco

We are saying: Orlando Metropolis 1-1 Atlanta United

The primary sport of each marketing campaign is often an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the season. With either side anticipated to be amongst the highest canines this time period, we’re backing a share of the spoils on this one.