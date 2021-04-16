Preview: Osasuna vs. Elche – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Osasuna and Elche, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Contemporary from a massively spectacular 2-1 success towards Unai emery‘s high-flying Villarreal, Osasuna return to acquainted environment this weekend towards 18th-placed Elche on the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday.

Whereas the hosts took most factors from their most up-to-date outing, Elche’s survival hopes took one other damaging blow with a 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Huesca.

Match preview

Osasuna put the ball at the back of the online thrice towards European contenders Villarreal final outing – though a type of was an personal purpose from David garcia – however Jon Moncayola and Ante Budimir struck both facet of their teammate’s error in one other stellar exhibiting.

Jagoba Arrasate‘s facet had endured a barren run of 4 video games with out a win earlier than their go to to the Yellow Submarine – a run which included three consecutive goalless stalemates with Actual Valladolid, Huesca and Getafe – so they’ll fortunately sacrifice their clear sheet streak for a vital three factors at this late stage.

Osasuna’s triumph in gameweek 30 opened up an eight-point hole between themselves and the relegation zone, so whereas Arrasate’s males will not be fully secure in 14th spot, a pair extra wins would absolutely all however verify their top-flight standing for the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

That shall be simpler mentioned than achieved in remaining fixtures with Actual Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Actual Sociedad, however the one purpose for Arrasate this weekend shall be to finish a four-game winless streak on the El Sadar Stadium, throughout which era his facet have failed to search out the again of the online.

The hosts have by no means endured a five-game run on dwelling soil with out scoring, although, and never since February 2020 have they misplaced a La Liga recreation to a newly-promoted facet, so this weekend may very properly sign the tip of the house hoodoo for Arrasate’s bettering crop.

Whereas Osasuna managed to snap their winless streak final outing, Elche couldn’t replicate their upcoming opponents’ feat, as a 3-1 defeat to Huesca made their survival process simply that little bit more durable on April 9.

Huesca’s Denis Vavro was his personal internet simply seconds after Rafa Mir had given his facet the lead, however Sandro Ramirez notched up his facet’s second on the half-hour mark earlier than Mir’s second of the sport condemned Elche to a different dampening defeat on rival territory.

Fran Scribe had steered his facet to 2 1-1 attracts with Getafe and Actual Betis earlier than gameweek 30, however defeat to Huesca – their seventh loss in eight La Liga matches away from dwelling – signifies that they continue to be within the backside three however inside touching distance of Seventeenth-placed Actual Valladolid, who’re just one level away from the trapdoor.

All six relegation-threatened sides are realistically able to propelling themselves to security at this late stage – such is the congested nature of the underside half of the desk – and Elche shall be grateful that closest rivals Alaves and Eibar are struggling for wins too.

Nevertheless, Elche journey the El Sadar Stadium with out an away clear sheet in La Liga for the reason that flip of the yr, they usually have did not beat Osasuna of their final seven makes an attempt towards them, with December’s assembly ending in a 2-2 draw.

Well being La Liga type:

Elche La Liga type:

Crew Information

Common Osasuna Juan Cruz is anticipated to overlook at the very least a few weeks as he recovers from a groin damage sustained within the win over Villarreal, which means that Manu sanchez is all however assured a begin at left-back.

Inigo Perez and Ruben Martinez are nonetheless coaching individually so won’t be prepared both, whereas Chimy Avila has loved 13 minutes of soccer since coming back from a cruciate ligament rupture a number of weeks again.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to be thought of for a begin simply but, although, as Budimir and Jonathan Calleri appear set to guide the road towards the relegation candidates.

Elche winger Fidel was cautioned for the fifth time this season towards Huesca and can play no half towards Osasuna, so Josan is anticipated to beat Emiliano Rigoni to the vacant right-midfield spot.

On the other flank, latest arrival Pablo Piatti stays uncertain by means of muscular discomfort, and Escriba misplaced each Antonio Barragan and Guido Carrillo to accidents throughout final weekend’s defeat.

Barragan was hooked at half-time however isn’t anticipated to be dominated out of this recreation, though Carrillo – who lasted simply 12 minutes instead – is extra of a priority with a hamstring downside which may preserve him sidelined till Could.

Osasuna potential beginning lineup:

Herrera; Vidal, Hernandez, D. Garcia, Sanchez; Barja, Brasanac, Moncayola, R. Garcia; Budimir, Calleri

Elche potential beginning lineup:

Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Calvo, Mojica; Josan, Marcone, Guti, Morente; Boye, Mile

We are saying: Osasuna 1-0 Elche

Osasuna’s penchant for clear sheets and up to date upturn in fortunes ought to assist them safe one other stint in La Liga for the 2021-22 marketing campaign, and a win right here may all however verify their top-flight standing. Elche’s dropping behavior away from dwelling makes for bleak studying for his or her supporters, and with some recent absentees to work round, we don’t anticipate the guests to take something from this battle.