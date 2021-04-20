Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Coupe de France conflict between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Paris Saint Germain resume their French Cup defence on Wednesday once they welcome Angers to the Parc des Princes for the quarter-finals.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s aspect scraped a dramatic 3-2 win over Saint-Etienne on the weekend, whereas Angers had been no match for Rennes as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

Match preview

Following a weird 24 hours at his former membership Tottenham Hotspur, who sacked Jose Mourinho after asserting their involvement within the European Tremendous League, Pochettino skilled his personal dose of drama throughout an enthralling 3-2 victory over Saint-Etienne within the French prime flight.

It took till the 77th minute for Denis Bouanga to interrupt the impasse earlier than Kylian Mbappe netted twice within the house of eight minutes, and Romain Hamouma‘s close-range effort appeared to have secured a degree for Saint-Etienne, earlier than Mauro Icardi got here off the bench to move dwelling a late winner for the reigning champions.

With Lille solely managing to take a degree from their assembly with Montpellier HSC, PSG have closed the hole on the prime of the Ligue 1 desk to at least one level with 5 video games left to play, however their quest for a fourth successive league crown takes a again seat for now as they purpose to say their dominance on the Coupe de France stage.

Pochettino’s aspect merely swept apart Lille by three targets to nil within the final 16, having additionally navigated the earlier rounds in opposition to Brest and Caen with out transport a single aim, and they’re on a nine-game successful streak within the competitors since dropping to Rennes within the 2019 closing.

The capital outfit are already prone to dropping their iron grip on the Ligue 1 crown, so Pochettino will probably be determined to keep away from a shock quarter-final exit from the Coupe de France – the place they’ve reached the ultimate within the final six seasons – however managing to finish a three-game home dropping run at dwelling was the right tonic earlier than the go to of an Angers aspect with little to play for within the league.

Angers performances have embodied that of a aspect who realistically can’t play for something however satisfaction because the season attracts to an in depth, though Stephane Moulin would undoubtedly have been angered to see his aspect succumb to defeat to Rennes within the method of which they did.

With 10 gamers occupying spots within the therapy room, Angers fell behind simply earlier than the break as Jeremy Doku made the web ripple, and second-half strikes from Martin Terrier and Serhou Guirassy condemned Les Scoistes to their second consecutive 3-0 defeat within the league.

Angers have now didn’t win in 5 within the prime flight and sit twelfth within the desk – 10 factors away from the dropzone – so whereas a calamitous collapse and relegation dogfight continues to be an undesirable risk, the underwhelming type of Moulin’s crop mustn’t have such dire penalties at this late stage.

Rennes took revenge on Les Scoistes after Moulin’s aspect beat them 2-1 within the Coupe de France earlier this season, and Angers have additionally overcome Membership Franciscain and Sedan to succeed in the quarter-finals, the place they’re showing for the primary time since they misplaced to PSG within the 2016-17 closing.

Les Parisiens have launched into a 24-game unbeaten run in opposition to Angers since dropping 3-1 within the 1974-95 Ligue 1 marketing campaign, and so they have already completed the double over Les Scoistes within the 2020-21 league season by an mixture scoreline of 7-1.

Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France type:

Paris Saint-Germain type (all competitions):

Angers Coupe de France type:

Angers type (all competitions):

Crew Information

PSG will welcome Neymar again from a two-game ban for the quarter-final, and the Brazilian might earn begins alongside his fellow well-rested stars Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye, each of whom additionally sat out the win over Saint-Etienne.

Sergio Rico is assured of a begin in aim with Keylor Navas and Alexandre letellier nursing shoulder and thigh issues respectively, whereas accidents to Abdou Diallo and Marquinhos have additionally restricted Pochettino’s choices in defence.

Icardi is able to be recalled to the primary XI after marking his comeback on Sunday with the decisive aim, and additional rotation from the hosts might see Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa and Marco Verratti return to the fold.

Angers’ ever-growing absentee record welcomed left-back Souleyman Doumbia earlier than the Rennes defeat because of an damage sustained in coaching, however Stephane Bahoken recovered from an ankle alert in time to function.

COVID-positive pair Farid El Melali and Mathias Pereira location are joined on the absentee record by Angelo Fulgini, Vincent Manceau, Sofiane Boufal and Lassana Coulibaly, so Moulin’s hand is essentially pressured in a number of areas of the pitch.

It will not be a shock to see the visiting supervisor choose Paul Bernardoni because the final line of defence, however 38-year-old Ludovic Butelle has began all three of Angers’ Coupe de France video games thus far and can hope to impress in opposition to the champions.

Paris Saint-Germain attainable beginning lineup:

Rico; Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi

Angers attainable beginning lineup:

Butelle; Bamba, Thomas, Pavlovic, Traore, Capelle; Amadou, Mangani, Bobichon; Thioub, Bahoken

We are saying: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Angers

Failure to safe the Ligue 1 title usually spells hazard for PSG’s courageous managers, however dropping their grip on the Coupe de France is unthinkable for the 13-time champions.

Angers’ absentee record has stretched into the double figures just lately, and their abysmal report in opposition to PSG speaks for itself, so we anticipate the holders to march to a convincing win en path to the ultimate 4.