Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint Etienne

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

Having dumped the Champions League holders out within the quarter-finals of the competitors, Paris Saint Germain resume their quest for home success on Sunday after they welcome Saint Etienne to the Parc des Princes.

Les Parisiens presently sit 4 factors adrift of leaders Lille, whereas Saint-Etienne have boosted their survival prospects with three wins from their final 4.

Match preview

Neymar specifically will need to have gone to mattress questioning how he ended the second leg in opposition to Bayern Munich with zero targets to his identify, because the Bavarian giants arrange a nervy 45 minutes for PSG because of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting‘s Fortieth-minute objective on the Parc des Princes.

Nonetheless, that objective was not sufficient for an injury-hit Bayern to make lightning strike twice in opposition to final season’s overwhelmed finalists, as PSG’s trio of strikes on the Allianz Enviornment noticed them e-book their spot within the semi-finals on away targets, the place they now face one other behemoth of a showdown with Manchester Metropolis for the suitable to play in Istanbul.

It could be inconceivable for PSG to finish the season and not using a trophy to their identify – though they nonetheless have the Coupe de France of their sights – and regardless of a 4-1 win over Strasbourg within the league final outing, they continue to be 4 factors behind Lille with solely six matches left to play.

Les Dogues failed to increase that hole to 6 factors as they might not get the higher of Montpellier HSC on Friday night, though PSG have unfathomably misplaced their final three league matches on the Parc des Princes, and the capital outfit might now lose 4 top-flight video games in a row at residence for the primary time ever.

Nonetheless, Mauricio Pochettino‘s facet are the one crew within the division to this point to interrupt the 70-goal mark, and so they haven’t shared the spoils in a fixture since drawing 1-1 to Saint-Etienne again in January, though Les Verts are beginning to decide up factors when it issues most.

Wahbi Khazri‘s marketing campaign gave the impression to be going from dangerous to worse as he battled varied damage woes, however the Tunisia worldwide is now hitting his stride on the excellent time for an eternally-grateful Claude Puel.

Certainly, the previous Sunderland man single-handedly put Bordeaux to the sword final outing, as he struck a hat-trick after Hwang Ui-jo had put Les Girondins forward from 12 yards, and Zaydou Youssouf made an impression off the bench to strike a fourth for a dominant Saint-Etienne in a 4-1 triumph.

Les Verts have been flirting with relegation all through the marketing campaign, however they’ve now opened up a nine-point hole between themselves and the underside three and shouldn’t have any bother prolonging their keep within the huge time, though they nonetheless should face Montpellier, Marseille and Lille earlier than the marketing campaign concludes.

Having taken the spoils in three of their final 4 matches in Ligue 1, the Thirteenth-placed Verts are hardly wanting confidence, and Puel’s resurgent machine have additionally claimed 4 victories from their final 5 on the street – with 4 clear sheets in addition – though that defensive mettle might be examined to the acute this weekend.

As talked about, PSG had been held to a 1-1 draw by Saint-Etienne of their first match of 2021, however they’re unbeaten of their final 15 in opposition to Les Verts and might be aiming to attain for the twenty first Ligue 1 recreation in a row in opposition to their upcoming opponents.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kind:

Paris Saint-Germain kind (all competitions):

Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 kind:

Group Information

Neymar will serve the second of his two-game ban for his sending off in opposition to Lille, and he’s joined on the naughty step by Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes, who’ve been handed bans for an accumulation of bookings.

Nonetheless, Marco Verratti is match once more after recovering from COVID-19 and will deputise in a deeper position alongside Ander Herrera, particularly seeing as Danilo Pereira is more likely to proceed at centre-back with Marquinhos within the therapy room.

Moise kean was restricted to a substitute look in opposition to Bayern however is predicted to fill in right here with Neymar suspended, and Alessandro Florenzi is in line to return at right-back, however Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa are each uncertain.

Abdou Diallo was additionally compelled off within the second leg in opposition to Bayern, so Mitchel Bakker must be given the chance to impress in defence.

Saint-Etienne misplaced midfielder Yvan Neyou to damage within the dying embers of their win over Bordeaux, and with the 24-year-old confirmed to be nursing an ankle sprain, Youssouf is bound to deputise within the engine room.

Neyou is joined in a well-occupied Saint-Etienne therapy room by Anthony Modeste (muscle) and Ryad Boudebouz (ankle), whereas long-term absentees Alpha Sissoko and Yvann Macon are working their means again from knee accidents.

With two goalkeepers in Stefan Bajic and Jessy Moulin each out of rivalry, 20-year-old Etienne Inexperienced is ready to make solely his third ever skilled look on the residence of the champions.

Paris Saint-Germain attainable beginning lineup:

Navas; Florenzi, Pereira, Kimpembe, Bakker; Herrera, Verratti; Di Maria, Rafinha, Kean; Mbappe

Saint-Etienne attainable beginning lineup:

Inexperienced; Debuchy, Moukoudi, Cisse, Silva; Youssouf; Hamouma, Aouchiche, Camara, Bouanga; Khazri

We are saying: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Saint-Etienne

PSG have greater fish to fry heading into the ultimate few weeks of the season, however failing to retain the Ligue 1 title could be an early blot on Pochettino’s pocket book. The Argentine might be compelled into some rotation and should select to change others round given their impending Coupe de France quarter-final, however they need to nonetheless have an excessive amount of for Saint-Etienne – albeit an in-form one – and we will solely again a cushty win for the capital facet.