Preview: Parma vs. Crotone – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Serie A conflict between Parma and Crotone, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Each sure for Serie B subsequent month, Parma and Serie A basement boys Crotone meet at Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday with solely delight to play for after disastrous campaigns set to finish in demotion.

Respectively 11 and 16 factors adrift of security forward of the weekend’s motion, the unlucky pair had been each crushed in midweek and have received simply seven video games between all of them season.

Match preview

Although expectations had been low forward of their midweek journey to Turin, when Gaston Brugman gave Parma the lead towards Juventus with an outstanding free-kick, hopes of a serious shock rose.

Nevertheless, an unlikely Alex Sandro brace helped the outgoing champions to show the sport round both aspect of the break, as Juve ran out 3-1 winners and the Gialloblu returned residence empty-handed.

Having allowed earlier opponents Cagliari to claw their means again from the brink to steal a dramatic 4-3 victory in a must-win conflict final weekend, the ultimate nail has now certainly been utilized to Parma’s coffin.

With the membership’s outstanding renaissance since falling to the depths of Serie D set to be dropped at a halt by relegation to the second tier – because the Crociati are 11 factors adrift of Seventeenth-placed Benevento – they may now play for delight towards the one aspect beneath them within the standings.

Confronted by a difficult upcoming fixture checklist, which nonetheless options Lazio and Atalanta, coach Roberto D’Aversa and his misfiring fees will certainly need to keep away from being overtaken by a crew that has propped up the division for month after month.

Fortuitously for Parma, they might have collected just one level of their final 5 outings and didn’t win for the reason that sudden overcome Roma final month, however that document pales as compared with Crotone’s ruinous run.

Although the earlier assembly between these perilously positioned golf equipment, at Stadio Ezio Scida in December, was certainly one of simply 4 successes all season lengthy for Crotone, the Calabrian strugglers have but to win away from residence within the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

Their 2-1 win that day got here due to a double by Brazilian ahead Junior Messias – a uncommon vivid spark, alongside 17-goal prime scorer Simy this time period – however factors have been scarce ever since.

Following one other reverse in midweek – this time a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria – the Squali’s boss Xerxes Cosmi admitted relegation will probably be their destiny and set out his purpose for the crew to complete their transient keep in Serie A “with dignity” through the six remaining video games.

With a complete of 38 objectives at both finish of their eight most up-to-date fixtures, Crotone’s video games have not often been boring. Such a charitable nature in defence has led to them conceding a woeful tally of 80 league objectives to this point although, leaving the productive Messias-Simy pairing with far an excessive amount of to do within the remaining third.

Going into Saturday’s sport, Cosmi’s males are at the moment on the longest run with out a attract Serie A – 20 video games in all – and are the one aspect within the prime 5 European leagues but to select up some extent from a dropping place. Ought to they fall behind, then, the percentages are stacked towards them incomes a primary win on the highway since their promotion final summer season.

Parma Serie A kind:

Crotone Serie A kind:

Staff Information

Parma striker Roberto English – who managed simply 14 Serie A appearances this season, with out scoring a single aim – has undergone surgical procedure to resolve a long-standing ankle subject and can now miss the remainder of the marketing campaign.

As well as, residence coach Roberto D’Aversa has a familiarly lengthy damage checklist to cope with, as Joshua Zirkzee, Riccardo Gagliolo, Andrea Conti, Simone Iacoponi, Cyprien gull and Juraj Kucka are all anticipated to overlook out as soon as once more.

Simone Colombi is about to return to the bench after a uncommon begin in midweek, so Luigi Sepe will reclaim the goalkeeping gloves, whereas the again 4 in entrance of him ought to stay unchanged.

In assault, each Andreas Cornelius and Valentin Mihalia hope to characteristic from the beginning, with veteran striker Graziano Pelle and Romanian winger Dennis Man the almost certainly to drop out of the XI that misplaced to Juventus.

The guests will journey north with solely injured pair Ahmed Benali and Luca Marrone anticipated to overlook out, so any adjustments Serse Cosmi makes could also be to clean up legs and minds after one other disheartening defeat on Wednesday.

Kofi Djidji overcame an ankle subject to begin towards Sampdoria, however was substituted through the sport, so Giuseppe Cuomo is on standby to begin within the Crotone again three.

In the meantime, up entrance, Adam Ounas could also be drafted again into the aspect following a uncommon current clean for the Squali’s assault in midweek.

Parma doable beginning lineup:

Sepe; Laurini, Osorio, Bani, Pezzella; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Mihaila, Cornelius, Gervinho! – TN ->

Crotone doable beginning lineup:

Cordaz; Djidji, Golemic, Luperto; Molina, Zanellato, Petriccione, Reca; Messiah; Hello, Simy

We are saying: Parma 3-2 Crotone

Wanting a sporting miracle, neither aspect can realistically hope to realize Serie A salvation subsequent month, so can strategy this encounter in a spirit of enjoying for delight.

With each defensive models clearly missing in stability and cohesion, objectives ought to be anticipated on the Tardini, with the hosts’ superior enjoying personnel serving to them to edge previous their luckless Calabrian counterparts.