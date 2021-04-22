Preview: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Portland Timbers will look to bounce again from their opening Main League Soccer defeat on Sunday, once they host Houston Dynamo.

The house facet suffered a slender 1-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps of their first league sport, whereas Houston bought off to a profitable begin with a 2-1 dwelling victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Match preview

Portland Timbers began their MLS marketing campaign with a disappointing defeat final day out, as they misplaced 1-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps in Utah.

In a quiet match, Lucas Cavallini netted the one objective quickly after half time to take dwelling all three factors for the Blue-and-White.

Nevertheless, they loved an necessary win earlier than that, as they progressed by the CONCACAF Champions League spherical of 16 with a 7-2 combination victory over Honduran outfit CD Marathon.

The Timbers took dwelling a 2-2 draw from the primary leg in Honduras, earlier than they recorded a dominant victory within the dwelling leg, with Yimmi Chara netting a hat-trick alongside targets from Diego Valeri and Marvin Loria.

Whereas they return to continental motion on Thursday within the quarter-final, Giovanni Savarese’s facet can be focussed on Sunday’s MLS sport, as they appear to place their first win on the board.

Their opponents recorded their first victory of the season on the opening day, defeating San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in Houston.

Memo Rodriguez and Maximiliano Urruti gave El Naranja a 2-0 lead, and so they have been in a position to maintain on for a victory regardless of Paul Marie‘s objective for the guests with quarter-hour to go.

Tab Ramos‘s facet can be hoping to enhance on final season’s poor home marketing campaign, as they completed backside of the MLS Western Convention with 21 factors from 23 video games.

That opening win has undoubtedly set the Texan outfit up within the appropriate manner for this season, and they’ll look to construct on that on Sunday, with the hope of kicking the season off with back-to-back victories.

Portland Timbers Main League Soccer kind:

Portland Timbers kind (all competitions):

Houston Dynamo Main League Soccer kind:

Staff Information

Portland Timbers can be with out defender Ismaila Jome, after he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon harm in coaching on Monday following the defeat to Vancouver on the weekend.

Felipe Mora will lead the road following his everlasting swap from UNAM Pumas in January.

He can be supported by the attacking risk of Yimmi Chara, who netted a hat-trick within the second-leg victory over Marathon.

Midfielder Diego Chara performed within the sport towards Vancouver, that means he has now featured in 11 consecutive MLS seasons for the Timbers.

Houston Dynamo defenders Sam Junqua and Maynor figueroa have been each absent from the sport towards San Jose Earthquakes, and will miss out once more on the weekend.

Maximiliano Urruti opened his account for the season in that sport, and he’ll lead the road once more on Sunday.

Portland Timbers potential beginning lineup:

Clark; Van Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; Williamson, D Chara; Y Chara, Valeri, Asprilla; Should

Houston Dynamo potential beginning lineup:

Maric; Valentin, Parker, Garcia, Lundqvist; Vera, Rodriguez, Corona; Picault, Urruti, Pasher

We are saying: Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Regardless of their contrasting begins to the season, we see the Timbers popping out of this sport with a victory.

They are going to be hoping to hit a great run of kind with their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final looming, and they need to construct confidence with a win on Sunday.