Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs. Groningen

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Eredivisie conflict between PSV Eindhoven and Groningen, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Second-placed PSV Eindhoven welcome Groningen to the Philips Stadion on Saturday looking for a 3rd consecutive victory.

The away aspect, however, have the chance to document back-to-back away triumphs for the primary time this season.

Match preview

PSV eased previous Groningen in a 2-0 win on Sunday to maneuver again into second place on the log after AZ Alkmaar briefly leapfrogged them a day earlier than.

Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen have been the goalscorers as Roger Schmidt‘s males claimed a joint league-high eleventh residence victory of the marketing campaign.

Whereas The Rood-witten’s pursuit of Ajax appears to be over, a return to the Champions League for the primary time in two years can be a major achievement.

Subsequent up for the 24-time Dutch champions is a conflict towards a aspect that they are going to be in search of to finish a league double over following a 3-1 victory when the edges final met in September.

Saturday’s hosts are unbeaten of their final six matches towards the guests on residence turf with the final defeat coming again in 2014.

Groningen have been defeated for the primary time in eight residence video games on Sunday when Heerenveen got here out on prime by two targets to nil.

The encounter was stage at half time, however second-half targets from Henk Veerman and Tibor Halilovic in a 15-minute spell settled the competition.

Danny Buijs‘s males are sixth within the Eredivisie desk, and they’re heading in the right direction to higher final season’s ninth-place end.

Nevertheless, The Inexperienced-White Military nonetheless have work to do in that regard as the continuing season enters into its remaining knockings.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie type:

Groningen Eredivisie type:

Staff Information

After a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a groin damage, Arjen Robben made his long-awaited return to motion final day out.

In the identical recreation, Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist additionally featured for the primary time since March as he come on as a second-half substitute alongside his Dutch teammate.

Mauro Junior is dominated out via a knee damage, however the Brazilian shouldn’t be far off a comeback after lacking the final six weeks of motion.

Richard Ledezma and Maximiliano romero have each had their seasons ended prematurely, choosing up ACL and knee accidents respectively.

Nineteen-year-old Most Crickets is predicted to take a seat the sport out with a knee damage, ruling out any possibilities of his debut for the primary crew

PSV Eindhoven potential beginning lineup:

Mvogo; Max, Viergever, Teze, Dumfries; Rosario, Boscagli, Gotze; Gakpo, Malen, Zahavi

Groningen potential beginning lineup:

Padt; Van Hintum, Itakura, Te Wierik, Dankerlui; Schreck, Van Kaam; Suslov, El Hankouri, Da Cruz; Larsen seashore

We are saying: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Groningen

PSV’s impeccable document on residence turf to this point makes them favorites for this one, and we count on them to reside as much as expectations by claiming all three factors.