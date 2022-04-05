Preview – Quilms – San Martín de Tucumán

Quilmes and San Martín de Tucumán will play tonight at 9:10 p.m. for the date of the First National at Centenario Stadium. The match referee will be Ramiro López and the match will be broadcast by TyC Sports Signal.

Brewer comes from four consecutive draws. Tonight against San Martín de Tucumán, the Quilmes will be looking for a win to break that streak.

Santo comes in after beating Deportivo Maipo 1–0 at home and are one of the leading teams in the tournament with 17 units. Today he will try to reinvent himself in the first place, for this he will have to defeat the Quilmes in a hundred years.

Possible Structures:

Quilms: Martin Perrafan; Martin Ortega, Pier Barrios,…