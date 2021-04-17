Preview: Rangers vs. Celtic – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Rangers and Celtic, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

For the fourth time this marketing campaign, Previous Agency rivals Rangers and Celtic face one another on Sunday afternoon, with either side seeking to progress from the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup.

The hosts haven’t gained the competitors since 2009, whereas the Hoops are hoping to raise the trophy for the fifth successive season.

Match preview

© Reuters

Rangers maintained their 100% dwelling report within the Scottish Premiership with a slender 2-1 victory over Hibernian final weekend.

The Gers have been in management for almost all of the match, with targets from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent giving Steven Gerrard‘s aspect a two-goal lead, earlier than Kevin Nisbet pulled one again 12 minutes from time.

Rangers have been capable of maintain on for his or her seventeenth victory at Ibrox and nonetheless stay unbeaten within the top-flight with simply 4 league matches left to play.

Following that victory, UEFA introduced this week that Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches after being discovered responsible of racist behaviour in the direction of Glen Kamara within the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in March. Rangers have since responded stating that “this not solely vindicates Kamara’s proof however underlines the severity of the remark”.

Rangers now flip their consideration to the Previous Agency derby as they give the impression of being to raise their second piece of silverware this season.

The Gers are unbeaten in ther final 4 conferences with the Hoops, together with all three encounters this time period, and a victory on Sunday would see them eradicate their nice rivals in a Scottish Cup tie earlier than the semi-final stage for the primary time since 1964.

© Reuters

Celtic claimed their greatest win of the season after thrashing Livingston 6-0 at Parkhead final weekend.

A brace from Mohamed Elyounoussi, in addition to strikes from James Forrest, David Turnbull, Ryan Christie and a Jack Fitzwater personal aim, helped the Hoops cruise to victory, one which units John Kennedy‘s aspect up completely for the journey to Ibrox this weekend.

With nothing to play for within the Scottish Premiership, Celtic’s solely hope of silverware this marketing campaign is success within the Scottish Cup, a contest they’ve dominated for the final 4 years.

The Hoops – who’ve lifted the Scottish’s Cup 40 occasions of their historical past, seven occasions greater than Rangers – have eradicated the Gers in two of the final 4 seasons, each on the semi-final stage.

This yr, they’ve struggled to beat their arch rivals, dropping twice and drawing their most up-to-date conflict 1-1 4 weeks in the past.

Together with their upcoming league conflict on Could 2, Celtic have two extra makes an attempt to beat Rangers this season, however struggling one other defeat on Sunday would see them eradicated from the competitors as early because the fourth spherical for the primary time because the 2005-06 season.

Rangers Scottish Cup type:

Rangers type (all competitions):

Celtic Scottish Cup type:

Celtic type (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Rangers and Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has been dominated out for the remainder of the season and can miss Euro 2020 after being instructed by a specialist that he requires surgical procedure on a calf drawback.

Skipper James Tavernier, who has been out since February with a knee harm, could possibly be in competition to face Celtic, however Gerrard insists that he ‘won’t be rushed again’ into the fold.

Defender Leon Balogun, who prolonged his contract till 2022 this week, is uncertain after selecting up an ankle knock in coaching.

Nathan Patterson is prone to begin at right-back if each Tavernier and Balogun aren’t deemed match to play.

Steven Davis and Kamara, who’ve began all three earlier conferences with Celtic this season, are set to maintain their locations in midfield alongside both Aribo or Scott Arfield.

For Celtic, Kennedy is ready to call a powerful beginning lineup this weekend, because the Scottish Cup is their final likelihood to assert silverware this season.

Centre-back Christopher Jullien stays out with a knee harm, whereas midfielder Nir Bitton is now obtainable for choice after struggling with a groin drawback.

Winger Forrest has began and scored in every of the final two matches and is anticipated to maintain his place within the first XI.

Elyounoussi – who has scored 4 targets in his final three video games for the Hoops, together with a strike in opposition to Rangers final month – might begin on the left flank, with both Odsonne Edouard or Leigh Griffiths is ready to play up entrance.

Rangers potential beginning lineup:

McGregor; Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Baricic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Hagi, Morelos, Kent

Celtic potential beginning lineup:

Bain; Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Laxalt; McGregor, Brown, Turnbull; Forrest, Edouard, Elyounoussi

We are saying: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

Kennedy and his Celtic aspect can take perception to Ibrox after a convincing victory final weekend, however Rangers themselves aren’t in need of confidence having misplaced solely two of their 46 matches in all competitions to date this time period.

Sunday’s conflict is ready to be one other closely-fought contest, one that might even go to further time, however we really feel that the newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions will simply edge it.