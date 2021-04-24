Preview: Rangers vs. St Johnstone

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Rangers and St Johnstone, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Rangers and St Johnstone will battle for a spot within the Scottish FA cup semi-finals on Sunday, simply 4 days after their 1-1 attract league motion.

The hosts lately confirmed their first Scottish league title in 10 years, and supervisor Steven Gerrard has firmly set his sights on attaining the double with a cup title, having dumped Outdated Agency rivals Celtic out on the round-of-16 stage.

Match preview

Rangers superior to the ultimate eight with a 2-0 win over Outdated Agency rivals Celtic final Sunday.

Steven Davis opened the scoring after simply 10 minutes, earlier than a Jonjoe Kenny personal aim sealed a 3rd Outdated Agency victory of the season for Steven Gerrard’s aspect.

Earlier than that, the Gers progressed by way of the third spherical with a 4-0 win over Cove Rangers, as Kemar Roofe netted a brace alongside objectives from Jermaine Defoe and Nathan Patterson.

That got here after the Gers secured their first Scottish League title in 10 years, having gone unbeaten to date in league motion this season.

Gerrard has firmly set his sight on the Scottish cup now, as he appears to realize a home double in his second full season in skilled administration.

To do this, his group must get previous a St Johnstone aspect who held them to a draw on Wednesday.

The guests will likely be inspired by the latest end result, as the 2 sides went head-to-head in league motion at McDiarmid Park.

The Gers appeared set to see out a 1-0 win because of Scott Wright‘s opener, till the hosts gained a penalty within the ninety fifth minute, which Liam Craig transformed to seal a powerful level for his aspect in opposition to the brand new champions.

Callum Davidson‘s aspect progressed to the ultimate eight with a 2-0 win over third-tier Clyde, as Man Melamed and Michael O’Halloran fired their aspect by way of.

The Saints will now look to beat the chances and get previous the favourites on Sunday, as they hope to ebook their place within the semi-finals.

Rangers Scottish Cup kind:

Rangers kind (all competitions):

St Johnstone Scottish Cup kind:

St Johnstone kind (all competitions):

Group Information

With Gerrard’s important focus now on the Scottish Cup, he’s more likely to discipline his strongest aspect on Sunday.

That might see Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent lead the road, whereas attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi may even be pushing for a spot within the beginning lineup.

On the different finish of the pitch, Connor Goldson and Filip Helander have shaped a formidable centre-back pairing, conceding simply 12 objectives in 35 league video games.

The St Johnstone line will likely be led by Stevie Might, who has topped their scoring charts with 10 objectives in all competitions this season.

In the meantime, Davidson opted to go along with a defensive system of three centre-backs to deal with the specter of Rangers on Wednesday, and he may look to do the identical on Sunday.

That might see Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon and Jamie McCart play on the again, shielding Zander Clark of their aim.

Rangers potential beginning lineup:

McGregor; Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Aribo, Davis, Arfield; Hagi, Morelos, Kent

St Johnstone potential beginning lineup:

Clarke; Kerr, Gordon, McCart; Rooney, McCann, Wotherspoon, Craig, Sales space; Might, Melamed

We are saying: Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone

Steven Gerrard’s aspect have the home double of their sights and, regardless of their resilient nature, we don’t see St Johnstone getting of their means.

The Gers will look to go one higher than the latest draw with a dominant victory to ebook their place within the last 4, and go one step nearer to that double.