Preview: Real Sociedad vs. Seville

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Actual Sociedad and Sevilla, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

Sevilla will head to Actual society on Sunday afternoon understanding {that a} victory would transfer them to inside three factors of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui‘s aspect, who’ve received 4 of their final 5 within the league, are at the moment fourth within the desk, whereas Actual Sociedad occupy fifth place, 14 factors behind their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Actual Sociedad received the 2020 Copa del Rey ultimate towards Athletic Bilbao earlier this month however are at the moment on a run of 4 matches and not using a victory in Spain’s prime flight.

Certainly, back-to-back attracts with Athletic and Valencia have adopted successive defeats to Granada and Barcelona, however the Basque outfit have so far managed to carry onto fifth place within the desk.

As talked about, Actual Sociedad are 14 factors behind fourth-placed Sevilla, that means {that a} spot in subsequent season’s Champions League isn’t up for grabs, however they are going to be decided to retain fifth spot, with Actual Betis stage on factors in sixth and Villarreal in seventh only a level behind.

The White and Blues have solely misplaced three of their 15 residence league matches this time period however have managed simply six victories and can now be dealing with one of many type groups within the division.

Sevilla are all however safe within the prime 4, and the Europa League holders is likely to be eyeing a attainable title problem within the ultimate weeks of the marketing campaign, with simply six factors separating them from leaders Atletico.

A lot of the speak has been whether or not Actual Madrid or Barcelona will rise to the summit as Atletico stumble, however Lopetegui’s aspect are additionally within the argument attributable to their spectacular run of type.

Certainly, Sevilla have received 4 of their final 5 within the league, together with a 1-0 success over Atletico on April 4, with Marcos Acuna scoring the one purpose of the competition within the second interval.

Los Nervionenses recorded a 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo on Monday night, in the meantime, with Papu Gomez‘s 76th-minute effort proving to be the distinction within the seven-goal thriller.

Lopetegui’s crew have the fourth-best away document in Spain’s prime flight this time period and ran out 3-2 winners once they confronted Actual Sociedad within the reverse match in January.

Actual Sociedad La Liga type:

Actual Sociedad type (all competitions):

Sevilla La Liga type:

Sevilla type (all competitions):

Crew Information

Actual Sociedad will once more be with out the companies of Luca Sangalli, David Silva, Asier Illarramendi, Aihen Munoz and Mikel Merino via damage, whereas Martin Merquelanz is unlikely to be unavailable for choice.

The Basque outfit can be boosted by the return of Igor Zubeldia and Martin Zubimendi from suspension, although, and the pair are anticipated to be handed begins on Sunday afternoon.

The house aspect may line up in a 3-4-3 formation this weekend, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Port probably beginning alongside main goalscorer Alexander Isaac.

As for Sevilla, Sergio Escudero has just lately been sidelined attributable to coronavirus, and the defender stays a significant doubt for this weekend’s contest.

The guests are in any other case in glorious form, and there usually are not anticipated to be many surprises within the beginning XI, with Lopetegui probably deciding on the identical aspect that featured towards Celta.

Luuk de Jong and Oliver torres are each choices for change in attacking positions, however the pair may once more begin on the bench alongside the likes of Papu Gomez and Munir El Haddadi.

Actual Sociedad attainable beginning lineup:

Remiro; Elustondo, Le Normand, Zubeldia; Gorosabel, Guevara, Zubimendi, Monreal; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal

Sevilla attainable beginning lineup:

Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

We are saying: Actual Sociedad 1-2 Sevilla

Sevilla would put themselves within the title image with a victory on Sunday, and we’re backing Lopetegui’s aspect to triumph. Actual Sociedad are definitely able to choosing up a optimistic end result, however they’re anticipated to once more be with out quite a few necessary gamers, which has led to us backing Sevilla to edge a good sport.