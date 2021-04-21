Preview: Reims vs. Marseille – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Reims and Marseille, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Ligue 1 draw specialists Reims kick off gameweek 34 of the 2020-21 marketing campaign on Friday after they welcome Marseille to the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Les Rouges et Blances performed out a goalless stalemate with Metz final day trip, whereas Marseille edged a five-goal thriller with Lorient by three targets to 2.

Match preview

© Reuters

Reims will not be precisely a aspect with a lot to play for within the closing few weeks of the season, however David Guion‘s males are showcasing their resilience week in week out to publish at the very least one level on the board each weekend.

Les Rouges et Blances couldn’t discover a solution to break down Metz as they drew 0-0 with their fellow mid-table aspect in gameweek 33 – a outcome which marked their sixth residence attract succession, unsurprisingly a membership first – and Guion has now overseen 9 video games (seven attracts, two wins) with out defeat within the French high flight.

Reims seem destined for a mid-table end as they occupy eleventh spot within the Ligue 1 desk with 5 video games left to play, however they’ve damaged the all-important 40 level mark and can view a top-half end as a profitable season given their autumnal wobbles.

Moreover, Guion’s aspect have strung collectively an 11-game unbeaten run on the newly-fortified Stade Auguste-Delaune, and never since November 2020 have they arrive out on the incorrect finish of the scoreline at residence, however both of their remaining residence matches with Marseille, Monaco or Bordeaux may threaten that spectacular streak.

Whereas Reims will not be precisely a pressure to be reckoned with within the closing third, as Boulaye Dia has now bagged simply two targets in his final 14 video games, solely Lille (10) have stored extra clear sheets than Les Rouges et Blances (8) for the reason that flip of the 12 months, and Guion can be urging his trusted defenders to assist carry them over the road towards Marseille.

© Reuters

Jorge Sampaoli has overseen loads of constructive adjustments at Marseille since taking on after Andre Villas-Boas‘s acrimonious departure, however the Argentine was not sitting comfortably as his aspect appeared set to drop two factors towards lowly Lorient final weekend.

Lorient’s primary man Ter Moffi struck two targets both aspect of replies from Dimitri Payet and Pol Lirola, and with the scores degree at 2-2 heading into second-half damage time, Lirola popped up together with his second of the sport with a strong right-footed drive as Marseille claimed what may show to be a useful three factors.

With fifth-placed Lens failing to get the higher of Brest, Marseille are actually only one level and one place beneath the newly-promoted aspect within the race for European soccer, however Rennes are scorching on Les Olympiens’ path having loved their very own revival underneath new management.

Sampaoli has overseen 4 wins from his final six video games accountable for Marseille, however all of these successes have come on residence soil, and the previous Argentina supervisor is but to supervise a turnaround in fortunes away from the Orange Velodrome.

Certainly, Marseille have did not win any of their final 10 league video games away from residence – conceding eight targets of their final three – and Reims are unbeaten in 4 towards Les Olympiens, who’re liable to going 5 video games with out victory on this fixture for the primary time since 1962.

Reims Ligue 1 type:

Marseille Ligue 1 type:

Article continues after the advert

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Reims will welcome centre-back Wout Faes and midfielder Moreto Cassama again from suspension this week, and the latter ought to slot straight again in for shock starter Dion Lopy this week.

Faes’s return may see Marshall Munetsi transfer additional ahead, and apart from long-term absentee Valon Berisha – out for the season with a knee damage – Reims have a clear invoice of well being for this showdown.

Reims’ lack of ruthlessness may tempt Guion into some attacking adjustments, although, with Moussa Doumbia‘s spot out large underneath menace from Arber Zeneli and Mathieu Cafaro.

Marseille have a participant of their very own getting back from a ban in Alvaro Gonzalez placeholder picture, however fellow centre-back Duje Caleta-Automotive serves the second of a two recreation suspension following his sending off towards Montpellier HSC.

Valentin Rongier rejoined the group for coaching final week however was not deemed able to function, though Jordan Amavi is extra of a priority as he makes an attempt to shake off a hard thigh challenge.

Lucas Perrin is the most probably to make method for the returning Gonzalez after being hauled off at half time towards Lorient, and his substitute on the day – Luis Henrique – can also be eyeing a begin this week.

Reims doable beginning lineup:

Rajkovic; Foket, Faes, Abdelhamid, Konan; Munetsi; Cafaro, Cassama, Chavalerin, Ebook; Dia

Marseille doable beginning lineup:

Mandanda; Sakai, Balerdi, Gonzalez; Lirola, Kamara, Gueye, Henrique; Thauvin, Milik, Payet

We are saying: Reims 1-1 Marseille

Reims’ stable residence type coupled with Marseille’s away day nightmares ought to, on paper, spell a snug win for the hosts, though Les Olympiens have way more to play for within the closing few weeks.

Sampaoli’s Marseille are clearly on track, however they continue to be suspect on the again and the hosts are boosted by the returns of two key gamers from suspension, so we will envisage a seventh residence attract a row for Reims.