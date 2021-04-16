Preview: Reims vs. Metz – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Reims and Metz, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Reims tackle Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with the guests trying to stop a run of three consecutive defeats changing into 4.

Reims, in the meantime, are on an unbeaten run of eight matches, and may leapfrog their forthcoming opponents with a victory in addition to probably transferring into the highest half of the desk relying on outcomes elsewhere.

Match preview

It must be famous that 75% of Reims’ eight match unbeaten run has consisted of attracts, but it surely has nonetheless been a powerful spell of outcomes from David Guion‘s aspect.

One of the crucial profitable golf equipment in France through the 1950’s and 1960’s, twice shedding to Actual Madrid within the European Cup remaining throughout that period, Reims have been in Ligue 2 as not too long ago as 2018. Nonetheless, having been sixth on the time final season was curtailed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the membership had one other stab at Europe this marketing campaign.

It didn’t final very lengthy, although, as they fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Hungarian outfit Fehervar within the third qualifying spherical of the Europa League. Guion could have felt that this is able to permit his aspect to flourish domestically as soon as once more, however a tough begin to the marketing campaign put paid to these ambitions.

Their current unbeaten run has afforded them a chance of ending within the prime half once more no less than, although, with a win towards Metz on Sunday assured to take them into the highest half offering Angers don’t beat Rennes on Saturday.

Metz, in the meantime, look like on the alternative trajectory to their forthcoming opponents, having started the season in blistering type earlier than considerably dropping off in current occasions.

Frederic Antonetti‘s aspect coped remarkably properly with shedding their key ahead Ibrahima Niane, who stays the membership’s prime league goalscorer regardless of having not performed since October, to a season-ending ACL harm early within the marketing campaign, with a Europa League qualification place having seemed firmly inside attain through the winter months.

Nonetheless, their typically strong defence has slipped in current weeks, with Metz conceding two or extra targets in every of their final 4 league video games, which has contributed in the direction of them solely taking one level from a potential 15. Admittedly, it has been a tricky run of fixtures, with league leaders Lille comfortably dispatching them by two targets to nil final day out.

Antonetti’s aspect had possibilities throughout the sport, testing Lille’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan on seven separate events, however the guests confirmed their ruthlessness with two second-half strikes from Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik condemning Metz to a 3rd successive defeat. They are going to be hoping to get the present again on the highway at Reims on Sunday.

Reims Ligue 1 type:

Metz Ligue 1 type:

Metz type (all competitions):

Crew Information

Reims could possibly be with out their prime goalscorer Boulaye Dia after the ahead was substituted at half-time of their defeat to Lille resulting from an ankle harm.

El Bilal Toure changed him and can be hoping to take action from the beginning towards Metz ought to Dia be dominated out. Valon Berisha is out for the remainder of the season with a knee harm.

Metz, in the meantime, additionally stay with out their prime goalscorer Niane, who will nearly definitely not get well from his ACL harm in time to function once more this season.

Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbembe and Manuel Cabit are additionally all dominated out for the remainder of the marketing campaign with Achilles tendon, meniscus and leg accidents respectively.

Grandpa Nguette, Kevin N’Doram and Marc-Aurele Caillard ought to all return to first-team motion in some unspecified time in the future in April, however it’s unlikely to be in time to face Reims as Antonetti offers with a severe availability disaster whereas trying to overturn his aspect’s current poor type.

Reims potential beginning lineup:

Rajkovic; Foket, Faes, Abdelhamid, Konan; Cafaro, Munetsi, Chavalerin; Ebook, Toure, Doumbia

Metz potential beginning lineup:

Oukidja; Bronn, Kouyate, Boye; Centonze, Sarr, Maiga, Udol; Gueye, Leya, Boulaya

We are saying: Reims 1-0 Metz

With Metz nonetheless lacking a number of key gamers, we will envisage Reims edging a good encounter to leapfrog their opponents within the desk.

The health of Dia, who has scored 14 targets for Reims in Ligue 1 this season, will undoubtedly have an enormous affect on the lead to what’s prone to be a low-scoring affair.