Preview: Rio Ave vs. Braga

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Rio Ave and Braga, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

With their title hopes now hanging by a thread, Braga journey to the Estadio dos Arcos to face off towards Rio Ave on Saturday.

In the meantime, the hosts are simply 4 factors forward of the relegation zone, and they are going to be seeking to put some daylight between themselves and the underside three.

Match preview

Braga have been left to rue missed alternatives as they dropped factors for the second dwelling recreation working in a 1-1 draw versus Belenenses on Sunday.

Carlos Carvalhal‘s males took the lead 10 minutes earlier than the break by way of Nicolas Gaitan, however they handed up a number of possibilities so as to add to that lead, and so they have been ultimately made to pay as Mateo Cassierra equalised for the guests on the hour mark.

Os Arcebispos have dropped factors in three of their final 4 video games since a 3-0 smashing of Vitoria de Guimaraes to kick off the month of March.

On account of these dropped factors, Saturday’s guests at the moment are three factors behind Benfica within the race for the ultimate Champions League spot.

A visit to a venue the place they’ve solely gained one in all their final 10 video games guarantees to be one other stern take a look at of their European credentials.

Rio Ave got here from behind on three events to say a hard-fought level in a 3-3 stalemate away at Boavista on Saturday.

After either side traded blows for the primary three quarters of the sport, the hosts took the lead with lower than 10 minutes remaining and appeared to have landed the decisive punch, however Fabio Coentrao had different concepts as he popped up with a last-gasp leveller to make sure a share of the spoils.

Miguel Cardoso placeholder picture‘s males have now performed out ten attracts this marketing campaign with just one facet in your complete division concerned in additional.

This may be attributed to their lack of innovative in entrance of objective as they at the moment possess the joint-second worst attacking report.

Subsequent up for the Vilacondenses is a conflict towards Braga who beat them 3-0 in December’s reverse fixture on the Braga Municipal Stadium.

Rio Ave Primeira Liga kind:

Braga Primeira Liga kind:

Braga kind (all competitions):

Group Information

In November, Francisco Moura suffered a knee harm due to which the 21-year-old defender is but to function since then.

David Carmo stays sidelined with an ankle downside which has stored him out for the previous eight weeks, however he’s not far off a return to motion.

The guests will even have to deal with the absence of Rui Fonte, who suffered a long-term knee harm 9 months in the past.

Like Fonte, June Rocha nonetheless awaits his first outing of the marketing campaign as he continues to recuperate from a damaged leg which he sustained in June.

Rio Ave’s substitute goalkeeper Leo Vieira was despatched off final day out, so he’s assured to not play any half within the recreation.

Rio Ave attainable beginning lineup:

Kieszek; Amaral, Monte, Santos, Pinto; Rodrigues, Pele, Tarantini; Geraldes, Dala, Mane

Braga attainable beginning lineup:

Matheus; Sequeira, Silva, Tormena, Esgaio; Horta, Fransergio, Al Musrati, Galeno; Gaitan, Sporar

We are saying: Rio Ave 1-3 Braga

Solely the present high two groups have picked up extra away victories than Braga this time period, highlighting their spectacular report on the street. We’re backing the guests to maintain that good away kind up with all three factors on this one.