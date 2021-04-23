Preview: Rio Ave vs. Pacos Ferreira

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Rio Ave and Pacos de Ferreira, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Rio Ave and Pacos Ferreira lock horns on the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday, with each side seeking to finish poor runs of type.

The hosts have fallen worryingly near the underside three of the Primeira Liga desk after a six-game winless run, whereas their guests have now misplaced their final 4 matches within the prime flight.

Match preview

Rio Ave have slipped worryingly near the relegation zone just lately, having didn’t win any of their final six league video games.

Miguel Cardoso placeholder picture‘s males suffered a disappointing defeat to strugglers Maritimo final outing, as Diederrick Joel Tagueu netted the one aim of the sport after 12 minutes.

That meant Os Rioavistas have now picked up simply 4 factors from their final six video games within the Portuguese prime flight, falling to 14th spot because of this, with only a two-point hole between themselves and Maritimo within the relegation playoff place.

Their struggles this season have primarily are available in assault, with solely Belenenses scoring fewer than the 22 objectives that Rio Ave have netted in 28 league outings.

Cardoso might be determined for his facet to get again to profitable methods on Sunday, as they give the impression of being to place some extra essential distance between themselves and the drop zone.

They tackle a Pacos de Ferreira facet who sit comfortably in fifth spot, regardless of a four-game shedding run within the Primeira Liga.

Pepa’s facet come into this sport on the again of consecutive defeats to struggling sides, as they suffered 2-0 losses to Boavista and Farense.

Most just lately, objectives from Ryan Gauld and Fabricio Isidore fired Seventeenth-placed Farense to a shock win on the Estadio da Mata Actual, after Boavista additionally boosted their survival bid with a reasonably comfy 2-0 win over Os Castores.

Consequently, Pepa’s males have fallen properly behind the highest 4, with 14 factors now separating themselves and fourth-placed Braga.

They are going to be hopeful of returning to profitable methods on Sunday, as they give the impression of being to enhance their possibilities of attaining European qualification for subsequent season.

Rio Ave Primeira Liga type:

Pacos de Ferreira First League type:

Group Information

Rio Ave’s squad might be majorly boosted by a number of returns for this sport, as Gelson Dala comes again into the facet following his pink card within the draw with Braga.

In the meantime, left-back Pedro Amaral and midfielder Felipe Augusto will even return from one-game suspensions, including to Cardoso’s choices.

Their solely absentee ought to be ahead Andre Pereira, who stays out with a ligament rupture.

Os Castores will stay with out midfielder Mohamed Diaby and centre-back Marco Baixinho, because the pair proceed spells on the sidelines via damage.

Pacos de Ferreira midfielder Bruno Costa will serve a suspension on Sunday, after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season final outing.

Nevertheless, they did welcome essential midfielder Stephen Eustaquio again to motion in that sport, following his suspension for a pink card.

Ahead Douglas Tanque will look to finish his three-game goalless run on Sunday, having netted seven league objectives to date this season.

Rio Ave potential beginning lineup:

Kieszek; Pinto, Borevkovic, Santos, Amaral; Augusto, Pele, Guga; Mane, Dala, Geraldes

Pacos de Ferreira potential beginning lineup:

Jordi; Fonseca, Marcelo, Gonzaga, Uilton; Eustaquio, Ibrahim, Moreira; Singh, Tanque, Ferreira

We are saying: Rio Ave 2-1 Pacos de Ferreira

Either side come into this sport in poor runs of type, and the tie might positively go both method.

On this event, we see Rio Ave breaking their winless run, as their requirement for a win grows bigger and their scenario on the backside of the desk worsens, we count on Cardoso to galvanise his facet and encourage them to a vital victory.