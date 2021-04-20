Preview: Roma vs. Atalanta BC

Sports activities Mole previews Thursday’s Serie A conflict between Roma and Atalanta BC, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Following contrasting outcomes on the weekend, reeling Roma welcome red-hot Atalanta to Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, with their home type taking an ill-timed nosedive whereas the guests have received 5 on the spin.

A tough-earned success in opposition to Juventus on Sunday sees Gian Piero Gasperini‘s group urgent Milan for a top-two end, as Roma slipped out of competition for Champions League qualification with a 3rd loss in 5.

Match preview

In overcoming outgoing champions Juventus with an uncharacteristically conservative show final day out – brushing previous the Bianconeri into third – Atalanta continued their nearly unstoppable type in home competitors, having received 9 of their final 10 Serie A video games.

As their lone setback in that spell got here in a 1-0 defeat to leaders Inter, subsequent month’s Coppa Italia finalists have gone from energy to energy in 2021.

Their array of attacking stars have hit their straps of late, as Ukrainian creator Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the deflected winner in opposition to Juve and has supplied 5 assists in his final 4 appearances, whereas Colombian striker Tobacco Zapata has joined top-scoring compatriot Luis Muriel in returning to the height of his powers – netting 4 objectives in as many video games.

Having struggled for alternatives earlier this time period amid fierce competitors in La Dea’s lavish offensive division, Malinovskyi – famend for his thunderous left-footed strikes – is at present ranked fourth on the listing of assist-making midfielders within the prime 5 European leagues this calendar yr.

His aspect won’t solely relish taking up a downtrodden Roma outfit this Thursday – with the 2 golf equipment’ fortunes heading in reverse instructions – however can mirror on some severe superiority on this fixture in latest occasions.

Atalanta have received every of their final three league video games in opposition to the capital membership and solely as soon as of their final 12 league conferences have they misplaced. Much more pertinently, the Bergamaschi are unbeaten of their final six away video games in Rome.

Clearly struggling to steadiness home duties with their extra profitable continental commitments for the reason that Europa League’s return in February, Roma’s downturn hit a brand new low on Sunday, as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat in opposition to relegation-threatened Torino.

Such below-par home shows have made remaining within the combine for a top-four end an outdoor shot at greatest, because the Giallorossi now path fourth-placed Juventus by eight factors with seven video games to play and have each metropolis rivals Lazio and Napoli additionally forward of them within the operating.

Head coach Paulo Fonseca has seen his future overtly referred to as into query this month, as his group’s double-edged season – with their league marketing campaign faltering whereas they maintain the Italian flag flying as the one Serie A aspect nonetheless standing in Europe – has not impressed the Roma hierarchy.

One of many chief criticisms levelled on the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has been his lack of ability to safe optimistic outcomes in opposition to their top-seven rivals and, as accidents proceed to pile up forward of a two-legged semi-final with Manchester United scheduled to start out subsequent week, he should area an improvised choice as soon as extra.

Although solely leaders Inter have misplaced fewer house video games than Roma this time period, as they put together to face one other main rival, their two losses have each come in the middle of their final 4 outings on the Olimpico.

Fonseca will certainly require an enchancment from his ailing assault if they’re to keep away from a 3rd house reverse on Thursday, as Roma have scored the joint-fewest league objectives for the reason that begin of March and might hardly hope to maintain out a rampant Atalanta aspect.

Roma Serie A type:

Roma type (all competitions):

Atalanta BC type (all competitions):

Group Information

Although Lorenzo Pellegrini is again from suspension for Roma, his midfield colleague Amadou Diawara should now serve a ban following a pink card within the defeat in opposition to Torino.

Paulo Fonseca’s issues proceed additional ahead, as Pedro sustained a thigh drawback on Sunday and will probably be assessed forward of the sport and winger Leonardo Spinazzola will probably be a late name after lacking out final time with a thigh pressure. Moreover, Stephan El Shaarawy additionally has a thigh drawback to cope with.

Damage-hit defender Chris Smalling continues to wrestle with recurrent knee and thigh accidents, so Gianluca Mancini needs to be drafted again into the center of the hosts’ defence, whereas gifted playmakers Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Javier Pastore proceed their returns from harm layoffs of various lengths and the previous will begin.

Atalanta have far fewer points to cope with forward of the journey south, as Christian romero returns from suspension after lacking out in opposition to his dad or mum membership on the weekend, so may come straight again in for Jose Luis Palomino placeholder picture in a three-man defence.

In the meantime, wing-back Hans Hateboer has re-joined coaching after a month out with harm however will not be but able to function. Within the Dutch worldwide’s absence, Joakim Maehle ought to stay on the precise of midfield, with 10-goal Robin Gosens on the left.

Prolific strikers Luis Muriel (18 objectives) and Duvan Zapata (13) are set to start out in assault, although Gian Piero Gasperini would revert to fielding a single centre-forward if he units La Dea up of their beforehand favoured 3-4-2-1 formation – through which case Mario Pasalic can be anticipated to start out.

Roma potential beginning lineup:

Lopez; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Villar, Veretout, Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Foreman

Atalanta BC potential beginning lineup:

Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi; Muriel, Zapata

We are saying: Roma 1-2 Atalanta BC

Roma’s file in opposition to the large boys of Serie A has been doubtful all through Paulo Fonseca’s reign and significantly so this time period. Although the Giallorossi have put collectively a largely spectacular house run in 2020-21, the Olimpico has been much less of a fortress of late.

As Atalanta have proved they will win video games in additional methods than simply their customary all-out attacking mode, they will see their abundance of tempo and guile in assault punish the house aspect’s absent-minded defence on a number of events.