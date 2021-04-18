Preview: Rumilly Vallieres vs. Toulouse

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Coupe de France conflict between Rumilly Vallieres and Toulouse, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Fourth-tier aspect Rumilly Vallieres will likely be eyeing an enormous killing within the French Cup once they welcome Ligue 2 promotion hopefuls Toulouse to the Stade des Grangettes in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

The hosts superior to the ultimate eight courtesy of a 4-0 thrashing of Le Puy Foot, whereas Toulouse overcame Olympique Saumur within the final 16.

Match preview

With the rest of the 2020-21 Championnat Nationwide 2 season nonetheless shrouded in uncertainty, Rumilly Vallieres have been in a position to focus all their consideration on the Coupe de France, and it has actually paid off for the minnows.

A really temporary resumption of the fourth tier allowed Fatsah Amghar‘s to tackle Marseille II on February 27 – a tie that completed goalless – and the 45-year-old would have welcomed a break from league motion after his aspect didn’t win in 4 earlier than the division was shut down once more.

Rumilly Vallieres have needed to depend on three penalty shootout victories to hold them into the subsequent rounds of the Coupe de France, however they merely breezed previous fellow fourth-tier aspect Le Puy Foot within the last-16, as Armel liongo, Jocelyn Homosexual, Arthur Bozon and Alexi Peuget netted in a convincing 4-0 triumph.

Showing within the quarter-finals for the primary time ever, Amghar’s aspect didn’t get the mammoth draw in opposition to Lyon, Monaco or Paris Saint-Germain that they have been pining for, and the go to of Toulouse represents the primary true check for Rumilly Vallieres as they search to defy the chances as soon as extra.

Toulouse’s final aim for the season is an instantaneous return to Ligue 1, however the second-division outfit have a powerful likelihood to succeed in the ultimate 4 of the Coupe de France and won’t wish to go that up.

Patrice Garande‘s aspect have been knocked off their perch in Ligue 2 by Troyes following a spate of inconsistent outcomes, however they no less than managed to prevail on the weekend by a 1-0 scoreline over Chateauroux, with goalscoring defender Kelvin Amian netting his fourth of the season in that triumph.

Toulouse haven’t had essentially the most difficult of routes to the quarter-finals, though they did need to knock Bordeaux out alongside the best way, whereas 18-year-old Samuel Kasongo netted the decisive aim in a 2-1 win over Olympique Saumur within the last-16.

Garande didn’t subject a single participant over the age of 25 in that recreation, nevertheless, and the visiting supervisor is bound to change it up right here amid their promotion push in Ligue 2, however his aspect have prevailed in simply two of their final six away matches throughout all competitions.

The guests haven’t reached the semi-finals of France’s premier cup competitors because the 2008-09 marketing campaign, and a conflict with one of many huge boys awaits ought to they get there, however Garande must get used to fixtures in opposition to the nation’s most celebrated names if their promotion push finally ends up proving profitable.

Rumilly Vallieres Coupe de France type:

Rumilly Vallieres type (all competitions):

Toulouse Coupe de France type:

Toulouse type (all competitions):

Crew Information

Rumilly Vallieres supervisor Amghar is anticipated to line his aspect up within the overwhelmingly profitable 4-4-2 formation from their last-16 win, with Liongo almost definitely main the road alongside Nikola Volic after Ashley Moke Njedi lasted simply 22 minutes in that recreation.

Left-back Vincent Di Stefano returns after serving a suspension final day out, and the 28-year-old might due to this fact demote Dorian Michaud – a right-back by commerce – to the bench.

Only a few alterations may be anticipated on the hosts’ finish, though Peuget will likely be eyeing a beginning function after coming off the bench to internet his aspect’s third from the penalty spot in opposition to Le Puy Foot.

Toulouse attacker Stephane Zobo needed to be withdrawn after simply 13 minutes in opposition to Saumur, and with the 20-year-old failing to make the minimize on the weekend, a comeback right here appears unlikely.

Garande might go for a younger strategy on this recreation as he prioritises a top-two end in Ligue 2, and one of the crucial skilled gamers of their last-16 win – 25-year-old Stijn Spierings – will hope to return after breaking the impasse in that recreation.

Borussia Monchengladbach gained the race to signal 19-year-old midfield starlet Kouadio Kone, however he performed the complete 90 on Saturday and could also be given the evening off right here.

Rumilly Vallieres attainable beginning lineup:

Delaunay; Benin, Ribeiro, Leveque, Di Stephen; Cottin, Bozon, Peuget, Homosexual; Liongo, Volic

Toulouse attainable beginning lineup:

Bloch; Moreira, Diakite, Amian, Machado; Sanna, Spierings, Van den Boomen, Bangre; Antiste, Koulouris

We are saying: Rumilly Vallieres 0-2 Toulouse

It will not be a shock to see Rumilly Vallieres play for a draw given their prowess from 12 yards, and Toulouse are anticipated to rotate their sources because the struggle to earn computerized promotion to Ligue 1 hots up. One other big killing within the Coupe de France is actually attainable on the Stade des Grangettes, however the hosts’ lack of standard recreation time might hinder their possibilities of a historic semi-final look, so we are able to solely again Toulouse to march on to the ultimate 4.