Preview: Saint-Etienne vs. Brest – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Saint-Etienne and Brest, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Saint Etienne and Brest will each be out to interrupt the all-important 40-point mark in Ligue 1 after they lock horns on the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday lunchtime.

The hosts suffered a merciless 3-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain final trip, whereas Brest’s encounter with European hopefuls Lens resulted in a 1-1 stalemate.

Match preview

It took 77 minutes for Saint-Etienne’s encounter with reigning champions PSG to blow up into life on the Parc des Princes final Sunday, as Denis Bouanga drew first blood earlier than Kylian Mbappe netted an eight-minute brace to seemingly affirm PSG’s victory on their very own turf.

The veteran Romain Hamouma netted two minutes into damage time to stage the scores at 2-2, however the fit-again Mauro Icardi got here off the bench to move house a late winner with nearly the final kick of the sport to ship PSG into delirium and depart Saint-Etienne heartbroken.

Claude Puel‘s aspect noticed their two-game successful streak within the league come to an abrupt finish within the capital, however a spate of latest successes sees them occupy thirteenth spot within the rankings with 5 video games left to play – eight away from the underside three – so victory this weekend ought to all however assure survival for the inconsistent Verts.

Saint-Etienne merely swept apart the out-of-sorts Bordeaux 4-1 of their most up-to-date house fixture, however they’d solely received one in all their earlier 13 house encounters earlier than that and boast only one clear sheet from their final 9 on the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Such poor defensive statistics don’t bode properly for Saint-Etienne as they bid to avoid hazard at this late stage, however fortunately for Puel’s aspect, Brest seem to have misplaced their golden contact within the closing third on the worst potential time for Olivier Dall’Oglio.

As spectacular as Brest’s level was towards European hopefuls Lens, the outcome was overshadowed by a complete of three crimson playing cards – two for Sang et Or and one for Dall’Oglio’s males – as Jean Lucas and Simon Banza had been ejected from the sphere late on after Steven Fortes had already been despatched from an early tub.

Previous to the late flurry of sendings off, Yannick Cahuzac‘s personal purpose had given Brest the lead earlier than Gael Kakuta levelled from the spot – an all-too acquainted sight for Lens’ opponents this season – as that stalemate stretched Les Pirates’ winless run to 5 matches within the prime flight.

Dall’Oglio’s beforehand free-scoring fees had initially been tipped for an unlikely European spot, however with simply three wins from their final 18 in Ligue 1, Brest have slipped right down to fifteenth spot and are simply six away from the underside three, so a relegation scrap shouldn’t be past the realm of risk.

Whereas Brest are additionally enduring a depressing 10-game winless run away from house, their tally of 45 targets scored is by far the best within the backside half of the desk, so Dall’Oglio will hope that his aspect have the mandatory firepower to stave off relegation to Ligue 2.

Nonetheless, Les Pirates have solely managed to search out the again of the web thrice of their final seven away video games, though a first-half flurry of targets noticed them storm to a 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne at house again in November.

Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 kind:

Brest Ligue 1 kind:

Brest kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

Bouanga would have been in competition to start out this match after his opener towards PSG, however the winger is suspended for this fixture owing to an accumulation of bookings, so Arnaud Nordin is the most definitely candidate to interchange Kevin Monnet-Paquet out broad.

Anthony Modeste has now been dominated out for the rest of the season with a groin tear – becoming a member of Yvann Macon on the long-term damage checklist – and it’s possible nonetheless too quickly for Ryad Boudebouz to return to the fold.

Mathieu Debuchy has additionally emerged as a doubt after struggling a suspected sprained ankle within the PSG defeat, whereas Puel might be pressured to area Boubacar Fall in purpose if Etienne Inexperienced joins fellow shot-stoppers Jessy Moulin and Stefan Bajic on the sidelines with a thigh drawback sustained in the identical sport.

One attack-minded change from Puel may see Adil Aouchiche substitute Zaydou Youssouf within the center.

Brest midfielder Lucas will serve a one-match suspension following his sending off towards Lens, however Haris Belkebla returns from a ban of his personal to fill the void left in midfield.

Steve Mounie will even sit this sport out for an accumulation of bookings, however Gaetan Charbonnier has shaken off a again drawback and will accomplice Irvin Cardona up prime.

Romain Philippoteaux solely lasted three minutes of the draw with Lens earlier than coming off with a thigh situation, and he joins Christophe Herelle and Paul Lasne within the infirmary, however inventive hub Romain Faivre is okay once more after an adductor situation.

Saint-Etienne potential beginning lineup:

Inexperienced; Moueffek, Cisse, Moukoudi, Trauco; Neyou; Hamouma, Camara, Aouchiche, Nordin; Khazri

Brest potential beginning lineup:

Larsonneur; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Brassier, Perraud; Honorat, Belkebla, Magnetti, Faivre; Cardona, Charcoal maker

We are saying: Saint-Etienne 3-1 Brest

A spate of accidents and suspensions has severely hampered Brest’s aspirations of ending their torrid winless run away from house this weekend, and their attacking forces have misplaced their golden contact in latest weeks.

Saint-Etienne had been extremely unlucky to not come away from their conflict with PSG with any factors to indicate for it, however we anticipate them to extend Dall’Oglio’s distress with a dominant win on their very own turf.