Preview: Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona

Mid-table counterparts Sampdoria and Hellas Verona meet at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday, separated by one place and 5 factors within the Serie A standings.

Whereas the Blucerchiati might shut the hole to their guests with a win, ninth-placed Verona are searching for to safe successive top-half finishes since returning to the elite stage.

Match preview

Nonetheless clinging on to a spot within the prime half following their defeat to Napoli final week, Sampdoria at the moment occupy tenth place within the desk regardless of selecting up solely six factors from the identical variety of video games.

In truth, Samp have now misplaced seven of their final 10 league video games in opposition to sides within the prime 10 – although they did defeat Verona within the reverse fixture again in December – and subsequently discover themselves trapped within the huge no-man’s land between European contenders and relegation battlers.

Claudio Ranieri‘s inconsistent outfit have, although, gained seven of their final 10 in opposition to Verona in Serie A – whereas shedding simply as soon as – together with their two most up-to-date conferences since Ranieri has been in cost.

With the veteran coach’s future being an everyday level of dialogue within the Italian media, he has insisted that each one focus stays on securing the group’s acknowledged goal of 52 factors.

A number of previous Samp sides have switched off as soon as security has been secured, so Ranieri will probably be eager for these reminiscent of thrilling wingers Antonio Candreva – who has been concerned in six objectives in 2021 (4 objectives, two assists) – and Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard, one of many youngest males to have performed greater than 20 Serie A video games this time period, to stay absolutely engaged till the tip of subsequent month.

Whereas 20-year-old Damsgaard has drawn admiration from observers at dwelling and overseas this season, earlier this week, the CIES Soccer Observatory named Verona because the Italian group with most minutes performed by under-21s within the present marketing campaign.

On this regard, Ivan Juric‘s facet paved the way in Serie A, because the likes of his compatriot Ivan Ilic – who has performed 22 video games on mortgage from Manchester Metropolis – and much-admired defender Matteo Lovato have featured usually.

The younger pair have been unusually absent from the teamsheet final outing, as Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rose to nod in a late winner on the Bentegodi, in Verona’s 1-0 loss to the capital membership.

That purpose has been the one one they’ve conceded of their final three video games and the Scaligeri’s defensive information (35 objectives in opposition to from 30 matches) is at the moment on par with second-placed Milan. Nonetheless, they have been unable to muster a single shot on the right track in opposition to Lazio; highlighting their ongoing issues within the ultimate third.

Kevin Lasagna was removed from prolific for former membership Udinese earlier than becoming a member of the Gialloblu in January, as cowl for injury-stricken summer season signing Nikola Kalinic, and has additionally failed to fireplace since shifting to Veneto.

That will probably be of concern for Juric forward of their journey to Marassi, as Verona are definitely up in opposition to sturdy precedent within the metropolis of Genoa. Having gained simply certainly one of their 24 earlier away fixtures versus Sampdoria – again in December 1972 – the guests haven’t emerged with most factors from any of their 12 video games performed at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in opposition to both Samp or Genoa within the three-points-per-win period.

Except for maintaining tempo with Sassuolo within the token battle for eighth place, their major incentive to interrupt that run might be equalling their finest tally of away wins in a single Serie A season (six) – beforehand achieved solely in 1984-85, once they defied all odds to raise the Scudetto, and 2013-14.

Sampdoria Serie A kind:

Hellas Verona Serie A kind:

Group Information

Sampdoria have few damage considerations forward of Verona’s go to, as solely striker Ernesto Torregrossa is definitely unavailable on Saturday. There stay vital doubts over evergreen ahead Fabio Quagliarella‘s health although, as his participation pends on responding to remedy for a muscular difficulty.

Subsequently, the lately returned Manolo Gabbiadini – who signed a renewed cope with the membership final month – ought to proceed up entrance, with Keita balde as his companion if Claudio Ranieri decides in opposition to risking Quagliarella.

Adrien silva returns from the suspension handed down following his crimson card in opposition to Milan, with fellow midfielder Albin Ekdal additionally set to be again in competition for a begin after recovering from damage.

Verona’s younger centre-back Matteo Lovato is one other set to return after serving a ban, with Giangiacomo Magnani most certainly to make means for the 21-year-old rising star in Ivan Juric’s customary again three.

Ronaldo Vieira, Andrea Favilli and Mert Cetin stay unavailable for the guests although, whereas Nikola Kalinic continues his comeback from a thigh pressure and will begin on the guests’ bench.

In midfield, Stefano Sturaro – on mortgage from the hosts’ fierce metropolis rivals Genoa – should see off competitors from Adrien tameze and Ivan Ilic to maintain his place alongside skipper Miguel Veloso.

Sampdoria potential beginning lineup:

Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Silva, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

Hellas Verona potential beginning lineup:

Silvestri; Lovato, Ceccherini, Dimarco; Faraoni, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Lasagna

We are saying: Sampdoria 1-0 Hellas Verona

Hit-and-miss Sampdoria could strike fortunate in opposition to a wavering Verona facet, as they possess a stronger set of attacking choices and have the burden of historical past on their facet: Hellas haven’t gained in Genoa for greater than 25 years.

With little left to play for besides pleasure and minor placings, Claudio Ranieri’s males can edge previous one of many hardest defences in Calcio to choose up solely their second win in 9.