Preview: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Dallas

The San Jose Earthquakes will go for his or her first win of the Main League Soccer season this weekend after they tackle Dallas at PayPal Park on Saturday.

The Quakes started the season by shedding 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo whereas Dallas performed to a 0-0 draw of their opener versus the Colorado Rapids.

San Jose reached the post-season in 2020 for the primary time in three years, shedding a heartbreaking penalty shootout to Sporting Kansas Metropolis.

Heading into 12 months three on the helm, supervisor Matias Almeyda has reworked this group right into a extremely entertaining one to look at with combined outcomes.

You may count on to see loads of objectives when the Earthquakes hit the sphere, as this group solely had three 0-0 attracts within the 2020 common season.

The draw back is that the defence is usually left hanging out to dry, as evidenced by the actual fact this group gave up a league-high 51 objectives final 12 months.

They didn’t play Dallas in 2020, however they’ve fared nicely in opposition to them in latest historical past, having not misplaced to the Toros within the common season since 2016.

Dallas have been a really totally different group on the highway final 12 months, successful solely as soon as – two fewer victories than they’d of their earlier season.

In a convention full of groups who rating lots, Luchi Gonzalez‘s aspect have been among the many worst in that division final 12 months, scoring solely 28 instances, the third-fewest within the Western Convention.

This squad has at all times been capable of compete with the opposite MLS groups, however they lack a difference-maker who can flip a match of their favour and earn them three factors.

A 12 months in the past, Dallas had the second most attracts in MLS with six, and that was in a shortened marketing campaign the place they performed solely 23 video games within the common season.

Staff Information

Earthquakes striker Andy Rios performed solely half an hour of their defeat at Houston final weekend and will begin on the bench once more with a decrease leg harm, whereas winger Shea Salinas wants two extra assists to hit 50 for his profession with the Quakes.

Not far behind him in that division is striker Chris Wondolowski, who holds the membership report for many objectives (162) and is fourth within the all-time assists listing with 40.

Dallas might be with out Jesus Ferreira, who has a shoulder harm, whereas Thomas Roberts is out with a decrease leg downside.

They are going to be relying on midfielder Andres Ricaurte to change into extra of a supplier following the departure of Michael Barrios.

San Jose Earthquakes doable beginning lineup:

Marcinkowski; Lopez, Alanis, Jungwirth, Albecasis; Yueill, Remedi, Fierro, Salinas, Espinoza; Cowell

Dallas doable beginning lineup:

Maurer; Bressan, Hedges, Martinez; Hollingshead, Ricaurte, Acosta, Nelson, Obrian, Vargas; Rockrose

We are saying: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Dallas

There are two widespread themes to notice when these groups face one another; there are often loads of objectives scored, and most of the time, the ultimate result’s a draw. Since 2016 solely two of the common season matches between these sides didn’t finish in a tie, and these groups have solely performed to 2 goalless attracts in that span.