Preview: Sevilla vs. Granada – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Sevilla and Granada, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Sevilla will likely be seeking to hold themselves within the race for the La Liga title once they proceed their home marketing campaign at residence to Granada on Sunday night.

Julen Lopetegui‘s aspect are at the moment fourth within the desk, six factors off leaders Atletico Madrid, whereas Granada occupy eighth place, seven factors behind seventh-placed Villarreal.

Match preview

Sevilla are nonetheless enormous outsiders for the La Liga title, however the truth that they’re even being spoken about as potential candidates for the trophy is a sign of their kind in current weeks.

Lopetegui’s staff, as talked about, at the moment sit fourth within the desk, only a level behind third-placed Barcelona, whereas they’re six factors from leaders Atletico on the identical variety of video games (32).

The Europa League holders made it 4 straight league victories on Wednesday night as Youssef En-Nesyri‘s second-half effort proved sufficient to beat Levante in Valencia.

Sevilla have gained six of their final seven in Spain’s high flight, in the meantime, and will likely be eyeing victories of their subsequent two matches with Granada and Athletic Bilbao earlier than a visit to the champions Actual Madrid on Might 9.

Los Nervionenses have been spectacular on residence soil this season, successful 11 of their 15 La Liga matches, accumulating 34 factors within the course of, and they’ll fancy their possibilities of triumphing on Sunday night.

Granada, in the meantime, will enter the competition off the again of a 4-1 win over Eibar on Thursday night, with veteran striker Roberto Soldado scoring twice in a powerful efficiency from the house aspect.

Diego Martinez‘s staff, who have been just lately knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United, have really now gained their final two within the league, recording a 2-1 victory at Actual Valladolid of their final away recreation.

A report of 12 wins, six attracts and 13 defeats from 31 matches has left them in eighth place, two factors away from ninth-placed Osasuna and 7 off seventh-placed Villarreal, who’ve performed a recreation extra.

Granada will definitely be eyeing one other doable top-seven end, which might signify a superb marketing campaign for the membership, who have been solely promoted again to this degree in 2018-19.

Nazaries have discovered it tough on their travels this time period, although, successful simply three of their 15 away fixtures in Spain’s high flight, whereas they misplaced 2-0 within the corresponding match final time period.

Sevilla La Liga kind:

Granada La Liga kind:

Granada kind (all competitions):

Group Information

Jules Kounde was compelled off the sector throughout Sevilla’s conflict with Levante on Wednesday night, however the Frenchman is anticipated to recuperate in time for Sunday’s fixture.

Sergi gomez stays a slight doubt by means of damage, however the residence aspect are in any other case in good condition, which means that Lopetegui has loads of choices for change.

Ivan Rakitic may return to the beginning XI rather than Papu Gomez, however there are usually not anticipated to be too many alterations elsewhere, with main goalscorer En-Nesyri that includes in assault alongside Suso and Lucas Ocampos.

As for Granada, Neyder lozano, Domingos Duarte and Luis Milla are all nonetheless injured, whereas Alberto Soro is unlikely to recuperate in time for this weekend’s contest.

Soldado netted a brace towards Eibar and may once more characteristic within the remaining third, however there are anticipated to be modifications from the aspect that began on Thursday as a result of fast turnaround.

Certainly, Maxime Gonalons, Kenedy, Victor Diaz and Carlos Neva may all come into the beginning XI, however there’s unlikely to be a relaxation for both Antonio Puertas or Yangel Herrera.

Sevilla doable beginning lineup:

Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic, Jordan; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Granada doable beginning lineup:

Silva; Diaz, Vallejo, Sanchez, Neva; Montoro, Gonalons, Herrera; Doorways, Soldier, Kenedy

We are saying: Sevilla 1-0 Granada

Granada gained 1-0 within the reverse match earlier this season, however it is vitally tough to again something apart from a house win right here. Sevilla will imagine that they’re in a title race at this stage of the marketing campaign, and we fancy Lopetegui’s aspect to gather one other three factors this weekend courtesy of a one-goal success.