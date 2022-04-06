Preview: Sky Blues heads to Nottingham Forest

Sky blues travel to Nottingham Forest in this midweek fixture. Here’s everything you need to know about our opponents.

fact File

Name: Nottingham Forest Football Club

Founded: 1865

Stadium: City Ground

Capacity: 30,445

Nickname: One, The Reds

Address: City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, NG2 5FJ

Pitch Size: 115 x 78 Yards

Opposition

Nottingham Forest are looking to return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence from top-flight. The Reds are 7th in the championship – a spot outside the play-offs – but have the advantage of playing three games as they lead the chasing pack.

A managerial switch in September has seen One climb the table,…