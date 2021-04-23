LATEST

Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs. VVV Venlo

Henk Fraser, now in charge of Sparta Rotterdam, pictured in 2017

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Eredivisie conflict between Sparta Rotterdam and VVV-Venlo, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

VVV Venlo might be trying to keep away from an eleventh straight Eredivisie defeat once they journey to the Het Kasteel on Saturday to face Sparta Rotterdam.

In the meantime, the hosts search to place final week’s defeat behind them, which noticed their five-game unbeaten run come to an finish.

Match preview

Sparta failed of their quest to select up two wins on the bounce as they have been defeated 2-0 by AZ Alkmaar on the AFAS Stadion on Saturday.

Objectives in both half from Jordy Clasie and Dani White condemned Henk Fraser‘s males to a thirteenth league defeat of the season.

De Kasteelheren have now dropped to eleventh place within the standings, three factors away from the highest half with 5 video games left to play.

A victory for them this weekend would full a league double over their guests after a 1-0 win in final month’s reverse fixture.

Saturday’s hosts have a powerful file on this fixture, unbeaten within the final seven video games on dwelling turf between the groups courting again to 2009.

VVV’S downward spiral continued as they suffered a tenth league defeat on the trot following a 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

If Luhukay‘s males fell behind to Cody Gakpo‘s strike with lower than quarter-hour performed, and Donyell Malen made certain of the outcome simply earlier than the hour mark.

The Yellow Black Military are nonetheless within the drop zone, albeit solely on purpose distinction, however with time operating out, an upturn in type is required.

Solely two targets have been scored by Saturday’s guests within the final 5 video games, which is shocking for a crew with the league’s main goalscorer.

If they’re to carry on to their top-flight standing for one more yr, then Giorgos Giakoumakis has to rediscover his contact in entrance of purpose.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie type:

VVV-Venlo Eredivisie type:

Staff Information

Christos Di misses out for the fifth match in a row attributable to a muscle harm which he sustained in the course of March.

Meritan Shabani can also be anticipated to take a seat the sport out because the 22-year-old stays on the sidelines with a groin downside.

The hosts must make do with the absence of 29-year-old Tim Coremans, who has missed the final 9 months of motion attributable to a shoulder downside.

Bart Vriends lately picked up a thigh harm within the final week of March, and he’s anticipated to overlook the conflict as he’s but to recuperate.

Sparta Rotterdam potential beginning lineup:
Okoye; Abels, Heylen, Beugelsdijk, Fortes; Auassar, Burger, Smeets; Duarte, Mijnans, Thy

VVV-Venlo potential beginning lineup:
Kirschbaum; Dekker, Da Graca, Gelmi, Pachonik; Linthorst, Janssen, Schafer, Machach; Van Crooy, Giakoumakis

We are saying: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 VVV-Venlo

VVV’s poor run of type doesn’t seem like coming to an finish any time quickly, as they’ve appeared wanting confidence in latest matches. Whereas we anticipate the guests to push their hosts all the best way, we’re backing Sparta to say all three factors.

Prime tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting beneath 3.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.Below 3.5:information

