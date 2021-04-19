Preview: Sporting Cristal vs. Sao Paulo

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Sporting Cristal and Sao Paulo, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Sporting Cristal and Sao Paulo get their Liberators cup campaigns underway on Wednesday after they conflict on the Estadio Alberto Gallardo.

That is the primary of two conferences between the perimeters, who will sq. up as soon as extra on the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in simply over a months’ time.

Match preview

Sao Paulo have been in nice type since they returned to league motion having picked up most factors from their final 4 matches.

Hernan Crespo‘s males defeated final 12 months’s Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras of their final outing the place they triumphed 1-0.

The Tricolor will now need to start their continental journey on a optimistic notice following a disappointing marketing campaign final outing.

Nonetheless, they’re no strangers to the match having gained it 3 times, though their final title got here all the way in which again in 2005.

Sporting Cristal will likely be hopeful of bringing their home type into the Copa Libertadores as they’ve flown out of the blocks because the Peruvian Premier Division resumed final month.

Roberto Mosquera‘s males have kicked their season off with 4 straight wins, scoring 11 targets within the course of and conceding only one.

Unsurprisingly, Los Rimenses at the moment occupy high spot of their division with a three-point lead over their nearest challengers.

Wednesday’s hosts didn’t qualify for final season’s version of the Copa, and didn’t make it out of the group levels after they final featured in 2019.

Their best-ever efficiency within the match got here some time in the past in 1997, after they fell on the ultimate hurdle in opposition to Cruzeiro.

Sporting Cristal type (all competitions):

Sao Paulo type (all competitions):

Workforce Information

Mosquera is more likely to stick along with his common again 4 contemplating the truth that they’ve let in just one purpose of their final 4 outings.

Marcos Riquelme opened his account for the season in his aspect’s final house fixture, and will likely be feeling assured forward of the conflict.

Pablo has been straight concerned in 5 targets in his final seven video games, so he’s anticipated to be one of many key figures in deciding the result of this one.

Dani Alves is famend for the quite a few trophies that he has gained in his profession, and he will likely be trying so as to add this match to that lengthy listing.

Sporting Cristal potential beginning lineup:

Solis; Loyola, Merlo, Castillo, Lora; Gonzales, Calcaterra, Hohberg; Avila, Riquelme

Sao Paulo potential beginning lineup:

Volpi; Leo, B. Alves, Arboleda; Reinaldo, Nestor, Luan, D. Alves; Gomes, Pablo, Luciano

We are saying: Sporting Cristal 1-2 Sao Paulo

Each side are in actually good type coming into this one which ought to make for a extremely entertaining conflict. We’re tipping the guests to hold the day and safe all three factors on this one.