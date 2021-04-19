Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs. Belenenses

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Sporting Lisbon and Belenenses, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Sporting Lisbon welcome Belenenses to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday, as they intention to strengthen their place on the high of the Primeira Liga desk.

The league leaders made a vital return to profitable methods final outing, as they defeated strugglers Farense 1-0, whereas Belenenses continued their stand up the desk with a 2-0 victory over Maritimo.

Match preview

Sporting Lisbon picked up an vital victory on Friday, as Pedro Goncalves fired them to a 1-0 win away at Farense.

That adopted a barely regarding week for Ruben Amorim‘s males, as they dropped factors with two consecutive attracts to Moreirense and Famalicao.

Regardless of that, Os Leoes do sit six factors clear on the high of the Portuguese high flight, having gone unbeaten within the league to this point this season, though Porto do stay in scorching pursuit in second place.

Their place on the summit of the desk is essentially all the way down to their stable defensive file, with no different facet within the high flight conceding as few because the 13 objectives that Amorim’s males have shipped in 27 league matches.

In the meantime, solely second-placed Porto high their tally of 49 objectives on the different finish of the pitch, displaying that the facet from Portugal’s capital have constructed a balanced facet this season.

As we strategy the tip of the season, Os Verde e Brancos will firmly have their sights set on securing their first title since 2002, and they’ll know that 5 wins out of their final seven matches will all however seal the title, even when Porto handle to win all their remaining matches.

They’ll look to tick off a kind of victories on Wednesday, as they welcome a revitalised Belenenses facet to the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The guests have massively boosted their survival hopes in current weeks, selecting up eight factors from their final 5 matches to elevate themselves as much as twelfth spot.

Petit’s facet returned to profitable methods final outing, as objectives from Miguel Cardoso placeholder picture and Francisco Teixeira fired them to a 2-0 victory over strugglers Maritimo.

That adopted a formidable 1-1 draw away at fourth-placed Braga, as Mateo Cassierra equalised on the hour mark for O Belem after Nicolas Gaitan‘s opener for Braga within the first half.

Because of their upturn in kind, Petit’s facet now sit six factors forward of Maritimo within the relegation playoff place, and eight factors above the automated drop zone, having beforehand been concerned in a heated battle for survival.

With loads of factors left to play for in a decent backside half of the division, O Belem might be cautious of taking their foot off the gasoline, and Petit will need to be certain that they proceed to select up factors till the tip of the marketing campaign.

Wednesday’s recreation presents a really robust impediment although, as they journey to tackle the league leaders who’re but to lose in league motion this season.

Group Information

Sporting Lisbon may stay with out centre-back Zouhair Feddal, who missed the Farense victory by way of damage.

Nonetheless, they did welcome younger defender Goncalo Inacio again from damage final outing to strengthen the again line.

Amorim has began to alter the form of his facet in current weeks, most just lately opting to deeply Paulinho and Pedro Goncalves as a entrance two.

In that recreation, Pedro Goncalves discovered the web to take his tally to 17 league objectives in his first season in Lisbon, whereas the previous Famalicao attacker has additionally arrange 4 objectives for his teammates.

He might choose to revert again to the extra ordinary entrance three for Wednesday’s recreation, as they tackle a Belenenses outfit who’re recognized to be constructed on a defence which is especially tough to interrupt down.

Petit may look to deploy the identical facet that picked up the 2-0 victory over Maritimo final outing.

Nonetheless, Sphephelo Sithole might be pushing for a return to the beginning facet, after he served a suspension in that recreation.

Goncalo silva, Henrique and Tomas Ribeiro will look to proceed their sturdy defensive kind, as they tackle one of many league’s greatest attacking sides.

Sporting Lisbon potential beginning lineup:

Adan; Inacio, Coates, Reis; Porro, Palhinha, Mario, Mendes; Goncalves, Paulinho, Santos

Belenenses potential beginning lineup:

Kritsyuk; Esgaio, Ribeiro, Henrique, Silva, Lima; Varela, Taira, Sousa, Cardoso; Cassierra

We are saying: Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Belenenses

Whereas Belenenses will definitely show a tricky take a look at for the league leaders, we see Sporting Lisbon popping out of Wednesday’s recreation with a slender victory to take care of their lead on the high of the desk.

The hosts have undoubtedly proven indicators of enchancment just lately, however we might count on them to fall simply brief to a robust Sporting Lisbon facet on the Estadio Jose Alvalade.