Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs. Famalicao – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Primeira Liga clash between Sporting Lisbon and Famalicao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sporting Lisbon will look to get back to winning ways and strengthen their position at the summit of the Primeira Liga table on Sunday, when they welcome Famalicao to the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The league leaders were forced to share the points in a 1-1 draw with Moreirense last time out, although they remain eight points clear at the top of the league, while the visitors have helped their chances of survival with two consecutive victories.

Match preview

Sporting looked set to see out a fourth consecutive league victory last time out, as they led 1-0 away at Moreirense through Paulinho.

However, the hosts equalised in the 90th minute through Walterson, seeing Os Verde e Brancos drop points for just the fifth time this campaign.

Ruben Amorim‘s side remain unbeaten in the Portuguese top flight after 25 matches, sitting on an impressive tally of 65 points from a possible 75 at this stage.

That has largely been down to their solid defensive record, with no other team in the Primeira Liga conceding as few as the 12 that the side from the capital have shipped.

However, they have somewhat struggled for goals by their usual high standards in recent weeks, netting just five in their last five league outings.

As a result, Amorim will be wary of his side running out of steam, as they approach the final straight of the season in pole position to pick up their first Primeira Liga title since 2002.

He will want to make sure they return to their best in the final nine games of the season, as they look to fend off second-placed Porto who sit eight points behind.

They will look to begin that by returning to winning ways on Sunday, although their opponents will come in with plenty of confidence having secured two consecutive victories in the top flight.

Famalicao picked up a crucial win last time out, as Anderson and Ivan Jaime fired them to an impressive 2-0 victory over fifth-placed Pacos de Ferreira.

That continued an impressive run for Fama, having previously drawn 2-2 with fourth-placed Braga and defeated Maritimo 4-0 thanks to braces from Ivo Rodrigues and Anderson.

As a result of that upturn in form, Ivo Vieira‘s side have moved out of the relegation places and up to 14th spot.

However, their work is not done yet, as they sit just four points ahead of Farense in the relegation playoff place and five points above the bottom two.

Vieira will be confident that his side can confirm their safety if they are to record three or four more wins in the final nine matches of the campaign, although they will not come into a game against the league leaders with the highest of hopes.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Team News

Sporting Lisbon should come into this game with a full squad to choose from, with no major injury issues for Amorim to contend with.

Daniel Braganca has worked his way into the starting side recently, picking up his first two starts of the season in the last two games.

That triggered a small change of shape in the last game, with Paulinho and Pedro Goncalves acting as a front two, as opposed to the system of three attackers that the league leaders have opted for generally this season.

Goncalves currently sits at the top of the Primeira Liga scoring charts, with 15 goals in 23 league games as well as four assists.

Famalicao will remain without midfielder Gustavo Assuncao, who will serve the second match of his two-game suspension for accumulating domestic yellow cards.

Anderson and Ivan Jaime will lead the line, having both netted important goals in the win over Pacos de Ferreira last time out.

However, Ivo Rodrigues, who netted a brace in the win over Maritimo, was absent from the squad for the last game.

Centre-back Srdjan Babic was also missing from the squad for the Pacos de Ferreira victory, with Patrick partnering Riccieli in his absence.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Adan; Inacio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Mario, Braganca, Mendes; Goncalves, Paulinho

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Junior; Figueiras, Riccieli, Patrick, Vinagre; Dias, Rodrigues, Ugarte, Tavares; Anderson, Jaime

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Famalicao

Moreirense’s late equaliser will have shocked Sporting Lisbon, who looked to be marching towards the title without slipping up, and we see that triggering an instant reaction on Saturday, as the Lisbon outfit know they cannot afford to start dropping points regularly.

The visitors will be no pushovers and have shown major improvements in recent weeks, but we see them falling just short on Sunday.