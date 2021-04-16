Preview: St Johnstone vs. Clyde

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Scottish Cup conflict between St Johnstone and Clyde, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

St Johnstone will intention to seal progress into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup after they welcome League One outfit Clyde to McDiarmid Park on Saturday night.

The Premiership outfit scraped a 1-0 win at Dundee to seal progress into the following spherical, whereas Clyde’s journey within the cup continued with a 1-0 win over Ayr United final day out.

Match preview

Having managed to seal a spot within the high six of the Scottish Premiership, St Johnstone performed host to Aberdeen aiming to maintain their stellar run of type going, however Callum Davidson‘s aspect misplaced for the primary time in six matches as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on the night time.

A 52nd-minute winner from John Hayes was all that would separate the 2 sides on the day as St Johnstone’s two-game profitable run at house was rapidly nipped within the bud, however they’ve a major alternative to return to profitable methods within the cup as they hope to ease into the final eight of the event.

Defeat to Aberdeen signalled the top of a six-game unbeaten run for St Johnstone – throughout which period they gained 5 throughout all competitions – however the method of their cup conquer Dundee was removed from dominant, as a Twentieth-minute winner from Man Melamed proved decisive in opposition to the Championship outfit.

Davidson would dearly love so as to add a Scottish Cup success to his CV after witnessing his workforce go all the best way within the League Cup earlier this season, though they’ve been despatched packing at this stage thrice up to now 4 seasons and can’t afford to underestimate their upcoming opponents, regardless of their current downturn in fortunes.

Clyde have navigated cup exams with Keith and Ayr United with out transport a purpose, however the League One outfit couldn’t get the higher of fellow strugglers Dumbarton within the third tier on Thursday, as Nat Wedderburn headed house for the sport’s solely purpose within the forty fifth minute.

This week’s guests have now misplaced three on the bounce within the league, though that was considerably anticipated given the truth that they’ve performed three matches since April 10, and their fatigued legs can be proven no mercy at McDiarmid Park.

Danny Lennon has been fast to bemoan the fast turnaround in fixtures throughout his aspect’s woeful spell, and understandably so, given the truth that his aspect should tackle a Premiership outfit solely 48 hours after an unsuccessful outing within the third tier.

The 2020-21 event marks the third time in 5 seasons that Clyde have managed to progress to the final 16, though they’ve by no means made it previous this stage in that point and have been despatched packing by Celtic final season.

St Johnstone and Clyde haven’t locked horns since each groups plied their commerce within the Championship through the mid to late 2000s, and the hosts gained their final two fixtures in opposition to Clyde within the 2008-09 season earlier than they renew hostilities within the cup.

St Johnstone Scottish Cup type:

St Johnstone type (all competitions):

Clyde Scottish Cup type:

Clyde type (all competitions):

Staff Information

St Johnstone solely have Murray Davidson and his sore calf to fret about on the damage entrance, whereas Craig Conway is match and raring to go regardless of taking a current knock to the face.

Nevertheless, supervisor Davidson has hinted that modifications might be on the best way for this recreation, and he has urged explicit warning over Ali McCann and David Wotherspoon as a consequence of their worldwide exploits.

Wotherspoon, Stevie Might and round-of-32 hero Melamed have been all named among the many replacements in opposition to Aberdeen, so all three are in with an opportunity of beginning within the cup.

Clyde supervisor Lennon will definitely rotate his sources throughout a gruelling interval of soccer, as he has lower than two days to reassess his aspect’s state of affairs and health ranges earlier than the journey to St Johnstone.

Barry Cuddihy struck the sport’s solely purpose in opposition to Ayr United within the last-32 stage, however he was one of many gamers who lasted the total 90 on Thursday and will doubtlessly get replaced by Zac Butterworth.

Jack Thomson and Lloyd Robertson may present some contemporary legs within the engine room, whereas 12-goal David Goodwillie will hope to be given the possibility to influence the sport at some stage.

St Johnstone attainable beginning lineup:

Clark; McCart, Gordon, Kerr; Brown, McCann, Gilmour, Tanser; Wotherspoon; Might, Melamed

Clyde attainable beginning lineup:

Wilson; Bain, McNiff, Lang, Love; Nicoll, Robertson; Butterworth, Thomson, Ritchie-Hosler; Goodwillie

We are saying: St Johnstone 3-0 Clyde

Clyde’s three successive losses hardly comes as a shock given the unrelenting fixture schedule they’re having to place up with, and a well-rested St Johnstone will intention to take full benefit of their opponents’ predicament on Saturday – this needs to be a routine win for Davidson’s males en path to a conflict with Rangers or Celtic within the final eight.