LATEST

Preview: Stranraer vs. Hibernian – prediction, team news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Hibernian manager Jack Ross pictured in October 2020

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash between Stranraer and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With a place in the quarter-final at stake, Stranraer and Hibernian clash in the fourth round of the Scottish FA Cup at Stair Park on Sunday.

The visitors are looking to make the last eight of the tournament for the third year in a row, while the hosts are looking for their first appearance since 2003.

Contents hide
1 Match preview
2 Team News
3 We say: Stranraer 0-3 Hibernian
4 Top tip

Match preview

© Reuters

Hibernian dispatched Queen of the South in the last round thanks to a routine 3-1 triumph at Palmerston Park two Mondays ago.

Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle were on target to give Jack Ross‘s men a commanding 3-0 lead with 20 minutes to go, before James Maxwell pulled one back for his side.

A 2-1 loss to Rangers on Sunday has been the Hibees’ only involvement since then, so you can expect a well-rested team this weekend.

Saturday’s visitors have won each of the previous two clashes with their hosts which have both come in cup competitions.

Should they make it a hat-trick of victories, then they will surely fancy their chances of going all the way in a tournament that they last won in 2016.

Stranraer got the better of Brora Rangers in the third round courtesy of a 3-1 victory after extra time at Dudgeon Park a fortnight ago.

Steve Farrell‘s men were on their way out after Dale Gillespie‘s first-half strike looked to have been the decisive moment, but Ayrton Sonkur equalised with three minutes left to play.

Buoyed by their late leveller, the Blues took control of proceedings in extra time, and goals from Matt Yates and Thomas Orr sealed the deal.

Saturday’s hosts were defeated in the subsequent two games after that, but they have since responded with consecutive wins which have moved them to fourth place in the League Two table.

Stranraer Scottish Cup form:

Stranraer form (all competitions):

Hibernian Scottish Cup form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Team News

Kevin Nisbet pictured for Hibernian in October 2020© Reuters

Stranraer have no fresh injury concerns for this one, giving Steve Farrell the full complement of a squad to pick from.

Ruari Parton was at the double in the his last outing, and the 20-year-old will be relied upon once again to provide firepower in front of goal.

Like the hosts, Hibernian have a clean bill of health for this one, so Jack Ross is expected to stick with his preferred 3-5-2 formation which has served him so well this season.

Martin Boyle has found the back of the net in four of his last seven games away from home, but he will be going up against a side that have conceded just one goal in their five games on home turf.

Stranraer possible starting lineup:
Fleming; Burns, Robertson, Sonkur, Cummins; Hilton, McManus, Millar; Paton, Orr, Stirling

Hibernian possible starting lineup:
Marciano; Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn; Gogic, Doig, Newell, Irvine, Boyle; Doidge, Nisbet

SM words green background

We say: Stranraer 0-3 Hibernian

Experience in these kind of matches often comes in handy and the away side have plenty of it. As a result, we are backing them to advance to the next round with a comfortable victory over their hosts.

Top tip

Our expert tipster partners at Sporita.com are predicting over 1.5 goals in this match. Click here to find out what else they are predicting for this game and for more of their tried-and-tested football tips.Over 1.5:data

ID:443472:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8941:
Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top