Preview: Stranraer vs. Hibernian – prediction, team news

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash between Stranraer and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With a place in the quarter-final at stake, Stranraer and Hibernian clash in the fourth round of the Scottish FA Cup at Stair Park on Sunday.

The visitors are looking to make the last eight of the tournament for the third year in a row, while the hosts are looking for their first appearance since 2003.

Match preview

© Reuters

Hibernian dispatched Queen of the South in the last round thanks to a routine 3-1 triumph at Palmerston Park two Mondays ago.

Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle were on target to give Jack Ross‘s men a commanding 3-0 lead with 20 minutes to go, before James Maxwell pulled one back for his side.

A 2-1 loss to Rangers on Sunday has been the Hibees’ only involvement since then, so you can expect a well-rested team this weekend.

Saturday’s visitors have won each of the previous two clashes with their hosts which have both come in cup competitions.

Should they make it a hat-trick of victories, then they will surely fancy their chances of going all the way in a tournament that they last won in 2016.

Stranraer got the better of Brora Rangers in the third round courtesy of a 3-1 victory after extra time at Dudgeon Park a fortnight ago.

Steve Farrell‘s men were on their way out after Dale Gillespie‘s first-half strike looked to have been the decisive moment, but Ayrton Sonkur equalised with three minutes left to play.

Buoyed by their late leveller, the Blues took control of proceedings in extra time, and goals from Matt Yates and Thomas Orr sealed the deal.

Saturday’s hosts were defeated in the subsequent two games after that, but they have since responded with consecutive wins which have moved them to fourth place in the League Two table.

Stranraer Scottish Cup form:

Stranraer form (all competitions):

Hibernian Scottish Cup form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Team News

© Reuters

Stranraer have no fresh injury concerns for this one, giving Steve Farrell the full complement of a squad to pick from.

Ruari Parton was at the double in the his last outing, and the 20-year-old will be relied upon once again to provide firepower in front of goal.

Like the hosts, Hibernian have a clean bill of health for this one, so Jack Ross is expected to stick with his preferred 3-5-2 formation which has served him so well this season.

Martin Boyle has found the back of the net in four of his last seven games away from home, but he will be going up against a side that have conceded just one goal in their five games on home turf.

Stranraer possible starting lineup:

Fleming; Burns, Robertson, Sonkur, Cummins; Hilton, McManus, Millar; Paton, Orr, Stirling

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Marciano; Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn; Gogic, Doig, Newell, Irvine, Boyle; Doidge, Nisbet

We say: Stranraer 0-3 Hibernian

Experience in these kind of matches often comes in handy and the away side have plenty of it. As a result, we are backing them to advance to the next round with a comfortable victory over their hosts.