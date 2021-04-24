Preview: Strasbourg vs. Nantes – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Strasbourg and Nantes, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Nantes will look to finish a three-match shedding run in Ligue 1 once they journey to Stade de la Meinau on Sunday to face Strasbourg.

Les Coureurs scored with eight minutes remaining to salvage a degree towards Nimes of their final outing, whereas Nantes fell to a 2-1 defeat to Lyon final Sunday.

Match preview

Presently sitting in 14th place, Strasbourg are in a cushty place with 5 video games remaining this season.

Nonetheless, Thierry Laurey is aware of his group just isn’t out of the woods simply but as they’ve 37 factors which is barely six factors above Nimes within the relegation playoff zone.

Strasbourg have did not carry out at residence recently, shedding their final two video games at Stade de la Meinau and profitable solely as soon as of their earlier seven video games there in all competitions.

This season, Strasbourg have relied on lengthy balls from the again, taking part in the best proportion of lengthy passes amongst Ligue 1 groups.

Nantes have been part of Ligue 1 for seven consecutive seasons, however it should take some doing if they’re to make it eight.

Antoine Kombouare started his profession as a participant with La Maison Jaune and would savour a victory towards the facet that gave him his begin as a Ligue 1 supervisor.

In the mean time, Nantes have simply 28 factors from 33 Ligue 1 matches – their lowest tally ever at this stage of the competitors.

With 4 wins of their final seven Ligue 1 fixtures towards Strasbourg, nevertheless, they are going to be assured they will shut the hole between themselves and a ticket out of the relegation zone, which in the intervening time is 4 factors.

Currently, La Maison Jaune have struggled to maintain the ball out of their web, conceding a minimum of one objective in every of their earlier 15 Ligue 1 video games.

If they provide up one other one on Sunday, that may set a membership report for the longest such run within the high flight.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 kind:

Nantes Ligue 1 kind:

Workforce Information

Strasbourg have conceded 10 targets of their final 5 video games with out centre-back Mohamed Simakan, who’s out with a knee damage.

Proper-back Frederic Guilbert will miss this match by suspension after being dismissed two minutes into the second half towards Nimes.

Main goalscorer Ludovic Ajorque is with out a objective in his final two video games however has nonetheless scored 12 occasions this season – a career-high for him in Ligue 1.

If Nantes are to stay in Ligue 1, their high goalscorer Ludovic Blas must get going, having scored just one objective in his final six video games.

They’ve been bettering defensively of late, with defender Nicolas Pallois and defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Toure scoring the final two targets for this group.

Strasbourg potential beginning lineup:

Salts; Caci, Djiku, Mitrovic, Carole; Aholou; Lienard, Sissoko; Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo

Nantes potential beginning lineup:

Lafont; Fabio, Castelletto, Pallois, Traore; Chirivella, Louza; Toure, Blas, Simon; Coulibaly

We are saying: Strasbourg 1-0 Nantes

Strasbourg have gained their final three Ligue 1 video games towards Nantes, together with a 4-0 win again in December, and although Les Coureurs usually are not nice at residence, Nantes are far too inconsistent on the again.