Preview: Swansea City vs. Queens Park Rangers

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Championship conflict between Swansea Metropolis and Queens Park Rangers, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Swansea Metropolis will look to maintain their slim hopes of computerized promotion from the Championship alive after they host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

The Welsh aspect are at present in third, six factors behind second-placed Watford, whereas QPR are tenth with little left to play for.

Match preview

© Reuters

Swansea fought again from two targets down to attract 2-2 with backside aspect Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday as Jamal Lowe and Josh Cullen netted within the final 10 minutes.

Steve Cooper described the sport as “a missed alternative” as his aspect have been denied a 3rd straight victory on the identical afternoon as Watford misplaced to Luton City.

The Swans journey to the Hornets on the ultimate day of the marketing campaign, so will hope to nonetheless have their destiny in their very own palms by that time; a visit to seventh-placed Studying follows after Tuesday night time’s fixture.

The Welsh outfit have seemed extra harmful going ahead in current weeks however stay the bottom scorers within the prime eight with 52 targets.

As well as, Cooper’s aspect have solely gained one among their final 5 residence matches – with three of their 4 Liberty Stadium defeats this season coming within the final two months.

© Reuters

Due to this fact they might be inspired to find that QPR have by no means gained on the Liberty Stadium in eight makes an attempt; their final victory away at Swansea was on the Vetch Subject in 1981.

The present Rangers aspect claimed simply their sixth away win this season on Saturday as targets from defenders Rob Dickie and Lee Wallace secured a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough regardless of goalkeeper Seny Dieng being despatched off.

After the sport, Mark Warburton said his want to complete the marketing campaign strongly and finish within the prime 10, and that consequence took his aspect tenth – their highest putting since September.

The Rs will now search for back-to-back wins for the primary time because the starting of March and also will hope to enhance defensively – no prime half aspect has conceded extra targets this season (51).

Objectives from Andre Ayew and Lowe both aspect of half time helped Swansea to a 2-0 win on this season’s reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

Swansea Metropolis Championship type:

Queens Park Rangers Championship type:

Article continues after the advert

Group Information

© Reuters

Ayew limped off simply 9 minutes into Swansea’s recreation in opposition to Wycombe with a suspected hamstring harm and is about for a spell on the sidelines, having missed only one league match all season.

Wayne Routledge got here on as Ayew’s substitute on Saturday, however Cooper might also think about teen Morgan Whittaker as an possibility upfront.

Lowe has discovered his type once more, scoring 4 targets in his final three appearances, having drawn a clean within the earlier 15.

As for the guests, Dieng’s crimson card in opposition to Middlesbrough implies that Joe Lumley will are available in between the sticks for simply his fourth league begin of the season.

Charlie Austin is accessible once more after a suspension of his personal and is predicted to start out upfront subsequent to Lyndon Dykes.

Jordy de Wijs missed the win over Boro after struggling a nostril harm in opposition to Rotherham final week, so might be assessed forward of kick-off.

Swansea Metropolis potential beginning lineup:

Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Guehi; Roberts, Grimes, Fulton, Manning; Hourihane; Lowe, Whittaker

Queens Park Rangers potential beginning lineup:

Lumley; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet; Adomah, Johansen, Subject, Wallace; Chair; Dykes, Austin

We are saying: Swansea Metropolis 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

Swansea will definitely miss Ayew, however we nonetheless count on them to have nearly sufficient to edge previous a QPR aspect for whom there may be nothing on the road. With Watford travelling to leaders Norwich, the Swans could possibly be three factors off the automated promotion spots by the tip of Tuesday.