Preview: Swansea City vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Swansea City's Jay Fulton celebrates scoring their second goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on April 13, 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Championship conflict between Swansea Metropolis and Wycombe Wanderers, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Promotion hopefuls Swansea Metropolis will host basement membership Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday for the primary time since October 2007, as they give the impression of being to maintain their slim hopes of automated promotion alive.

In the meantime, the Chairboys have claimed seven factors from their final 12 out there within the Championship and though survival stays a tall order, they won’t go down with no battle.

Match preview

© Reuters

After a dreadful run of 4 successive league defeats, by which they failed to attain and conceded six targets, Swansea have since bounced again with two away victories towards Millwall final weekend and Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Objectives from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton both facet of half time secured a 2-0 win for the Swans at Hillsborough, transferring them as much as third and 9 factors away from Studying, who sit simply outdoors the playoffs in seventh.

Nonetheless eagerly chasing automated promotion, Steve Cooper will need his Swansea facet to enhance their dwelling kind if they’re to shut the seven-point hole to Watford in second, having misplaced three of their final 4 on the Liberty Stadium.

Three of their closing 5 Championship matches this season are on dwelling soil and with Saturday’s fixture towards the league’s lowest ranked crew, Cooper’s males will fancy their probabilities of returning to successful methods in Wales.

Swansea claimed a 2-0 win towards the Chairboys at Adams Park in September and one other win ought to all however assure a top-six end for the second successive season.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth pictured in September 2020© Reuters

Wycombe have been unable to safe their third successive league win as they have been crushed 3-1 by Luton City at Adams Park final weekend.

The Chairboys took a one-goal lead into half time when Anis Mehmeti transformed from the penalty spot within the thirty seventh minute. Nonetheless, the dismissal of Josh Knight within the 57th minute proved expensive and Wycombe have been unable to carry onto their lead, conceding 3 times within the closing 10 minutes, to lose their eleventh match on dwelling soil this season.

With simply 5 video games to go and a 10-point hole to shut, it’s truthful to say that Gareth Ainsworth‘s facet want a soccer miracle to keep away from the drop and so a win on Saturday is important if they’re to maintain their slim hopes of survival alive.

If Wycombe are happening, nevertheless, then they are going to be doing so combating after simply two defeats of their final six Championship matches.

Claiming seven factors from their final 4 video games – which included victories towards Blackburn Rovers and fellow relegation strugglers Rotherham United – has given the Chairboys a glimmer of hope.

Ainsworth may be happy with his facet’s efforts all through this marketing campaign and till their destiny is mathematically confirmed, Wycombe will do all they will to attempt to keep within the second tier.

Swansea Metropolis Championship kind:

Wycombe Wanderers Championship kind:

Crew Information

Wycombe Wanderers' Ryan Tafazolli celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates on March 13, 2021© Reuters

Swansea defender Ben Cabango has been despatched dwelling from the first-team squad after breaching coronavirus protocols.

A central defensive partnership between Marc Guehi and Ryan Bennett is ready to remain intact because of this.

Cooper is hopeful of getting ahead Liam cullen concerned within the matchday squad quickly after the 21-year-old accomplished his rehab from an ankle damage forward of schedule.

After successful the final two matches with a 4-3-3 formation, there is no such thing as a cause for Cooper to vary the system forward of Saturday’s sport, which may subsequently see Lowe, Andre Ayew and Wayne Routledge all begin in assault.

For Wycombe, left-back Joe Jacobson, who was pressured off via damage throughout the first half at Rotherham and who additionally missed the defeat to Luton, is a doubt for this weekend.

Dominic Gape will once more miss out with the calf drawback he sustained in the beginning of the month, whereas Ryan Tafazolli and Jordan Obita are additionally unavailable via damage.

Centre-back Knight is suspended and with defensive choices restricted, Ainsworth may transfer Jason McCarthy into the back-three alongside Anthony Stewart and Jack Grimmer, with both David Wheeler or Gareth McCleary filling in on the proper flank.

Adebayo Akinfenwa will probably be hoping to begin towards his former membership, however is predicted to start the sport on the bench, with The Final Thoughts and Admiral Muskwe the probably attacking pair to begin for the Chairboys.

Swansea Metropolis doable beginning lineup:
Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Guehi, Manning; Fulton, Grimes, Hourihane; Ayew, Routledge, Lowe

Wycombe Wanderers doable beginning lineup:
Stockdale; Grimmer, Stewart, McCarthy; Wheeler, Mehmeti, Thompson, Adeniran, Onyedinma; Muskwe, Ikpeazu

SM words green background

We are saying: Swansea Metropolis 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Every of Swansea’s final seven Championship matches have seen just one crew rating, with the Welsh facet shedding 4 of those matches.

Each sport is a must-win for Wycombe now and though Ainsworth will seemingly throw warning to the wind, we really feel the Swans will edge what ought to be a good encounter on Saturday.

High tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting over 1.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Over 1.5:knowledge

