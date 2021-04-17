Preview: Sydney FC vs. Adelaide United

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Australian A-League conflict between Sydney FC and Adelaide United, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Coming off the again of a 1-1 draw towards Melbourne Metropolis, Sydney FC welcome Adelaide United to the Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

The guests are second within the A-League desk and will transfer previous Central Coast Mariners into first place with a win.

Match preview

Sydney fumbled their likelihood to maneuver forward of Melbourne Metropolis into third place as they have been held to a 1-1 draw by the Melbourne outfit final trip.

With victory inside touching distance, Patrick Kisnorbo‘s facet grabbed a dramatic equaliser when Jamie Maclaren transformed from the penalty spot within the 98th minute.

That was Sydney’s fifth draw of the season, and this has been a serious hindrance to their stand up the desk.

Their poor show in entrance of objective is one other issue, as they’ve scored the joint-fewest targets of the highest six sides within the division.

Nevertheless, a win on Sunday might see Steve Corica‘s males transfer into second place, as they’ve a stronger objective distinction than the guests.

In the meantime, Adelaide United’s cost to the summit of the A-League desk resumed final week after they claimed a 3-1 win over Macarthur.

Tomi Juric and Matt Derbyshire scored for both facet to complete the primary half stage, however second-half targets from Craig Goodwin and Ben Halloran handed the Reds their ninth win of the season.

Carl Veart‘s males have now picked up 22 factors from their final 27, and this run has seen them surge into second place within the league.

That rise has additionally been all the way down to their spectacular performances on dwelling turf, the place they boast the league’s finest file with six wins and one attract eight video games.

Whereas victory might take Adelaide United to the highest of the standings, they face an uphill battle when travelling to the Leichhardt Oval, the place they’ve suffered defeat of their final 4 visits.

Sydney FC Australian A-League kind:

Adelaide United Australian A-League kind:

Crew Information

There are not any contemporary damage issues for the hosts, with Michael Zullo and Chris Zuvela nonetheless out with calf and knee accidents respectively.

With three targets and one help in his final three video games, Sydney’s assault will as soon as once more be led by the in-form Costa Barbarouses.

Adelaide might be with out the providers of Spanish midfielder Javi lopez, who’s sidelined with a knee drawback.

He’s joined on the remedy desk by Mohamed Toure, who picked up a hamstring damage within the 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets on March 5.

Twenty-year-old Joe Gauci will as soon as once more begin in objective for the guests, as first-choice goalkeeper James Delianov stays out with a hamstring damage.

Sydney FC potential beginning lineup:

Redmayne; King, McGowan, Wilkinson, Grant; Brattan, Baumjohann, Ninkovic, Retre; Barbarouses, Bobo

Adelaide United potential beginning lineup:

Gauci; Pressure, Elsey, Timotheou, Horse; Caletti, Juande; Halloran, Mauk, Goodwin; Juric

We are saying: Sydney FC 1-1 Adelaide United

Either side come into this with a good run of outcomes and might be aiming to strengthen their place within the league standing. Adelaide United have managed simply three wins on the highway up to now, and we count on they drop extra factors on this tie.